Boys’ basketball

Harrison 57, The Classical Academy 53

At TCA: The Panthers won a tight game against TCA for the second time this season, keeping hold of the top spot in the Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League. Tayzhean Archuleta led Harrison (17-4, 13-1) with 23 points. The Titans (14-6, 10-3) got 19 points from Kade Walker and 10 from Tyler Trogstad.

Harrison won the first meeting 55-53.

Woodland Park 59, Elizabeth 50

At Woodland Park: Woodland Park trailed by eight at the half before winning the third quarter 14-6, evening things to start the fourth.

Senior guard Skye Ciccarelli led the Panthers (6-15) to the victory with 29 points.

Widefield 54, Sierra 44

At Widefield: Randall Days paced the Gladiators (11-9, 8-5) with 19 points, while Donte Scott and Tim Mewborn add 13 and 10, respectively.

Senior Eddie Whitmore led the Stallions (11-9, 8-5) with 19 points.

Canon City 76,Mitchell 66

Girls’ basketball

Sierra 75, Widefield 48

At Sierra: The Stallions (14-7, 10-4) used a 24-7 advantage in the first quarter and won the third 28-9 to cruise past Widefield (7-14, 5-9) in league play.

D'Nae Wilson hit 5 of 6 3-pointers and finished with 28 points to lead Sierra. Azaria Lacour added 15 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals.

The Classical Academy 61, Harrison 51

At Harrison: Addie Katayama (19), Kaitlin Walters (17) and Autumn Boyles (17) combined to score 53 points for the Titans (15-5, 10-3).

Amyah Moore and Diamond Moore scored 14 points apiece for the Panthers (8-13, 6-8).

Woodland Park 57, Elizabeth 34

Canon City 76, Mitchell 20

Wrestling

Air Academy 65, Sand Creek 15

At Sand Creek: Dylan Machette, Raphael Gomez, Austin Kloss and Will Markworth earned first-round pins for the Kadets.

Justin Qandil and Zeke Howard won matches for the Scorpions.

