Boys’ basketball
Harrison 57, The Classical Academy 53
At TCA: The Panthers won a tight game against TCA for the second time this season, keeping hold of the top spot in the Class 4A Colorado Springs Metro League. Tayzhean Archuleta led Harrison (17-4, 13-1) with 23 points. The Titans (14-6, 10-3) got 19 points from Kade Walker and 10 from Tyler Trogstad.
Harrison won the first meeting 55-53.
Woodland Park 59, Elizabeth 50
At Woodland Park: Woodland Park trailed by eight at the half before winning the third quarter 14-6, evening things to start the fourth.
Senior guard Skye Ciccarelli led the Panthers (6-15) to the victory with 29 points.
Widefield 54, Sierra 44
At Widefield: Randall Days paced the Gladiators (11-9, 8-5) with 19 points, while Donte Scott and Tim Mewborn add 13 and 10, respectively.
Senior Eddie Whitmore led the Stallions (11-9, 8-5) with 19 points.
Canon City 76,Mitchell 66
Girls’ basketball
Sierra 75, Widefield 48
At Sierra: The Stallions (14-7, 10-4) used a 24-7 advantage in the first quarter and won the third 28-9 to cruise past Widefield (7-14, 5-9) in league play.
D'Nae Wilson hit 5 of 6 3-pointers and finished with 28 points to lead Sierra. Azaria Lacour added 15 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals.
The Classical Academy 61, Harrison 51
At Harrison: Addie Katayama (19), Kaitlin Walters (17) and Autumn Boyles (17) combined to score 53 points for the Titans (15-5, 10-3).
Amyah Moore and Diamond Moore scored 14 points apiece for the Panthers (8-13, 6-8).
Woodland Park 57, Elizabeth 34
Canon City 76, Mitchell 20
Wrestling
Air Academy 65, Sand Creek 15
At Sand Creek: Dylan Machette, Raphael Gomez, Austin Kloss and Will Markworth earned first-round pins for the Kadets.
Justin Qandil and Zeke Howard won matches for the Scorpions.