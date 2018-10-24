CLASS 4A
No. 25 Regis Groff 1, No. 8 Cheyenne Mountain 0
At Cheyenne Mountain: A first-half Regis Groff goal ultimately sealed it for the Fusion in a narrow first-round upset over No. 8 Cheyenne Mountain.
But the Indians didn’t go down without a fight, sending 23 shots led by Noah Grage and Dylan Baeck with seven each.
Cheyenne Mountain ends its season 10-4-1. Regis Groff moves on to play No. 9 Skyline in the second round.
No. 21 Thomas Jefferson 1, No. 12 Lewis-Palmer 0
At Don Breese Stadium: Thomas Jefferson netted a goal in the second half which turned out to be enough to get past No. 12 Lewis-Palmer in the first round of the 4A tournament.
The Spartans will face No. 28 Kennedy in the second round. The Rangers complete the season 9-7.
No. 20 Glenwood Springs 1, No. 13 Discovery Canyon 0
At D-20 Stadium: Discovery Canyon fell in the first round of the program’s first state tournament berth in a close upset by No. 20 Glenwood Springs.
The Demons will move on to face No. 4 Durango in the second round. The Thunder finish the year 11-5.
No. 7 The Classical Academy 2, No. 26 Green Mountain 0
At TCA: Eli Grant and Matt Roehr scored for the Titans, while Jack Carpenter posted a shutout in goal for a first-round win over No. 26 Green Mountain.
The Titans will move on to play No. 10 Holy Family in the second round. Holy Family defeated No. 23 Evergreen 2-1.
CLASS 2A
No. 6 Telluride 10, No. 11 Thomas MacLaren 2
At Telluride: Telluride scored six goals in the first half and added four more thanks to seven different goal scorers to move on to the second round of the 2A state tournament.
Thomas MacLaren scored once in each half of the program’s first state tournament appearance.
The Miners move on to face No. 3 Dawson School in the second round. The Highlanders finish their season 5-9.