BASEBALL
Mesa Ridge 15, Palmer 0 (4 innings)
At Mesa Ridge: Dylan Saylor tossed a four-inning no-hitter and Jared Volcic drove in five runs as Mesa Ridge blanked Palmer for the Grizzlies’ first win of the season.
Saylor, who also added a two-run triple, struck out eight and walked four for Mesa Ridge (1-7).
Gabe Stephens and Jesse Harden added two RBIs each.
Palmer fell to 0-5.
St. Mary’s 4, Alamosa 2
At Grace Center: Jojo Sabish hit a tiebreaking, two-run double in the sixth inning to lift St. Mary’s past Alamosa in the opener of the 13th Pirate Spring Invitational tournament.
Sam Baldwin tossed 1 1-3 innings of shutout relief to earn the win, striking out all four batters he faced.
Edwin Romo gave St. Mary’s an early 2-0 lead with a two-run homer in the first inning.
Tournament action continues Friday.
Discovery Canyon 7, Falcon 5
At Falcon: Garrett Behm had three hits and gave Discovery Canyon the lead for good with a run-scoring single in the first inning as the Thunder built a big lead, then held on late to beat Falcon for the second straight day.
Mason Pastorello added two RBIs for Discovery Canyon (4-2, 2-0 4A/5A Pikes Peak), which carried a 7-2 lead into the seventh inning before the Falcons (1-6, 0-2) rallied for three runs and put two runners on before Zach Surface got Trenton Kibler to ground out to third to end the game.
Falcon was led by Brock Owen, who went 3 for 4, and Dylan Debow, who added two RBIs.
Cheyenne Mountain 12, Air Academy 2 (6 innings)
At Cheyenne Mountain: Aaron Berkhoff hit a leadoff home run, Denton Damgaard and Adam Jackson each drove in three runs, and Cheyenne Mountain beat sloppy Air Academy for the Indians’ fourth straight win.
Nick Ullman’s two-run double in the fifth brought the Kadets (3-3, 0-1 4A/5A Pikes Peak) to within 5-2 in the fifth, but the Indians (5-1, 1-0) answered with five of their own, then ended it with a two-run sixth.
Eight Air Academy errors led to eight unearned runs.
Sand Creek 13, Manitou Springs 11
At Manitou Springs: Terrance Jones’ triple gave Sand Creek the lead for good and highlighted a six-run rally in the seventh inning as the Scorpions came back from seven runs down to stun Manitou Springs.
Taber Banks, Nate Blume, Konner Morgan and Tyler Hallacla delivered RBIs for the Scorpions (2-3) that erased a four-run deficit in the seventh, then Jones broke the tie with a triple to right field.
Morgan went 3 for 4 with four RBIs to lead Sand Creek.
Manitou Springs (1-1) took advantage of seven errors and led 10-3 after three innings. Caden Harris and Ethan Boren each had two-hit games for the Mustangs.
TCA 15, Liberty 1 (5 innings)
At Liberty: Alex Moore, Kobe Katayama and Matt Roper each drove in three runs in TCA’s nonleague rout of Liberty.
Ryan Howard scattered five hits in the complete-game victory.
Moore’s run-scoring single in the first gave TCA (3-2) the lead for good. The Titans broke up the game with a nine-run outburst in the fifth inning.
Brandon Bervig drove in the lone run for the Lancers (1-2).
CSCS 14, Swink 2 (4 innings)
At Grace Center: Ben Washburn doubled and drove in three runs, and Colorado Springs Christian School took advantage of five errors and drew 10 walks in first-day action from the Pirate Spring Invitational Tournament.
Hunter McWilliams went the distance for the Lions (2-1), allowing three hits and two unearned runs, striking out seven and walking six.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Lewis-Palmer 19, Pine Creek 5
At Pine Creek: Lewis-Palmer (1-3) broke through in a big way, scoring two more goals than in its first three games combined in a rout of Pine Creek (1-1) to give Drew Stevenson his first win as Rangers coach.
St. Mary’s 9, Rangeview 6
At Grace Center: St. Mary’s (4-2) won its second game in a row with a nonleague win over Rangeview (0-2).
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Liberty 11, St. Mary’s Academy 5
At Englewood: Abby Ross scored five times, and Liberty’s defense didn’t allow a goal in the second half as the Lancers took control late to win their third straight.
Camille Callahan and Izzy Guilez added two goals each for the Lancers (3-2), who ended the game on a 6-0 run.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
TCA 10, Woodland Park 0
At The Classical Academy: TCA routed Woodland Park to open play in the 4A Colorado Springs Metro League, running the Titans’ mark to 31-0 since joining the league in 2014-15.
Falcon 4, Hinkley 1
At Falcon: Falcon (4-0) remained undefeated on the season, scoring three goals in the second half to break open a close game in downing Hinkley.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Regis Jesuit 4, Air Academy 3
At Aurora: Cori Campbell and Mackie Tate Tygart registered straight-set victories at Nos. 1 and 3 singles, respectively, in a dual loss to Regis Jesuit.
The Raiders turned the tide with three-set victories in matches at No. 2 singles and No. 4 doubles.
The Air Academy No. 2 doubles team of Mia Kardell and Samantha Cordasco cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win.
CSCS 7, Palmer 0
At Palmer: Tyesha Lockyer, Reagan Morin and Kayla Merkx dominated in singles matches, dropping only two games between them as Colorado Springs Christian School cruised past Palmer.
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Doherty 114, F-FC 69
At Doherty: Brett Arnold touched first in the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke, and Doherty swimmers also captured two of the day’s three relay events as the Spartans beat Fountain-Fort Carson.
The Trojans had a pair of two-event winners in Johnathan Brown (50 and 100 free) and Garrid Keller (100 back and 100 butterfly).