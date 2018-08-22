SOFTBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 4, Widefield 1
At Widefield: Cheyenne Mountain held a narrow one-run lead heading into the top of the seventh in a nonconference game against Widefield, but the Indians brought home two runs in the inning to lock in the win.
Dana Atencio had an RBI for the Gladiators (1-1). Cheyenne Mountain (2-3) pitchers struck out nine total batters.
VOLLEYBALL
Erie 3, Discovery Canyon 0
At Discovery Canyon: Discovery Canyon dropped its first game of the year in a nonconference loss to Erie.
After a tough Set 1 loss the Thunder battled in Set 2 but ultimately fell 25-22 and 28-25 in Set 3.
lindsey smith,
the gazette