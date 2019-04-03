BASEBALL
Woodland Park 11, Pueblo Centennial 10
At Meadowood Sports Complex: The Panthers thwarted a powerful Centennial comeback late as the Bulldogs scored six runs in the top of the seventh, but Woodland Park ultimately closed out the nonconference win.
Lou Levy led the Panthers hitting 2 for 4 — both doubles — with four RBIs. Julian Vega and Cameron Chase had two RBIs each.
Peyton 14, Colorado Springs Christian School 1
At Peyton: Rupert Shaw and Rodney Gregg hit home runs for Peyton on the way to its sixth straight win. Shaw also hit a double and had five RBIs. Gregg had three RBIs and Trevor Walker hit 3 for 3 and knocked in two runs.
The Panthers remain undefeated.
CSCS is the first team to notch an earned run against Peyton this season. The Lions are 4-3.
Coronado 8, Denver South 2
At Coronado: Bryce McKee and Andrew Hill knocked in two runs each for Coronado in a nonconference win over Denver South.
Graehame Webb hit 3 for 4 to lead the Cougars in hits. Tucker Travins earned the win on the mound, and struck out seven batters through six innings.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Ponderosa 17, St. Mary’s 9
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Cheyenne Mountain 14, Liberty 1
At Cheyenne Mountain: Nine Cheyenne Mountain players scored in a Southern lacrosse-opening win over Liberty.
The Indians were led by Abagail Luce with three goals and an assist. Ellie Burkett, Nicole Beaulieu and Madison Luster scored two goals each. Ryley Maready had a goal and two assists.
Cheyenne Mountain is 2-2 and 1-0 in Southern play. Liberty falls to 3-4 and is 0-1 in league play.
Rampart 7, Palmer 5
At D20 Stadium: Mackenzie Fontana scored three goals to lead Rampart to a conference victory over Palmer.
Pine Creek 22, Palmer Ridge 7
At Pine Creek: Pine Creek kicked off to an 11-goal lead in the first half on the way to a Southern lacrosse win.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Palmer Ridge 1, Discovery Canyon 0 (2OT)
At Don Breese Stadium: Abby Barhydt scored the golden goal in double overtime for Palmer Ridge to end a marathon 5A/4A PPAC win over Discovery Canyon.
The Bears are 3-1-1 and 1-0 in league play. Discovery Canyon is 3-2, 0-1 in the PPAC.
Air Academy 11, Vista Ridge 0
At Air Academy: Ten Kadets scored in a 5A/4A PPAC victory over Vista Ridge. Baylee Barnes was Air Academy’s lone multigoal scorer, netting two. Liza Louthan had a goal and two assists.
Emma Franzen and Heaven Hall split time in goal for Air Academy (2-2, 1-0) to register the shutout.
Vista Ridge is 2-3 and 0-1 in league play.
Thomas MacLaren 9, Colorado Springs School 0
At Colorado Springs School: Kadence Christensen scored four goals for Highlanders, and Juliet Hall found the back of the net twice in a 2A Region 1 win over Colorado Springs School (0-1, 0-1).
Thomas MacLaren is 4-2 and 1-0 in league play.
Sand Creek 2, Cheyenne Mountain 0
Pueblo South 1, Fountain-Fort Carson 0 (OT)
Liberty 4, Pueblo County 0
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Pine Creek 167, Air Academy 135
At Rampart: Pine Creek won each relay to gain an edge in a nonconference victory over Air Academy.