BASEBALL
Cheyenne Mountain 17, Sand Creek 2
At Cheyenne Mountain: It didn’t take long for Cheyenne Mountain’s bats to wake up, scoring 17 runs through the first three innings in a four-inning 4A/5A PPAC victory.
Nine different Indians registered RBIs, led by freshman Denton Damgaard who knocked in four. Donaven Jackson, Michael Ellis, Christian Paintanida and Cam Buckler had two RBIs each.
Buckler also had three strikeouts through three innings of work.
Cheynne Mountain (16-1, 10-0) has won 15 straight.
Sand Creek falls to 5-13 and is winless in the PPAC.
Canon City 5, Woodland Park 4
At Meadowood Sports Complex: Lincoln Andrews hit a three-run home run, while the Canon City defense thwarted a Woodland Park comeback in a 4A CSML win.
Tiger freshman Coletin Renn fanned eight batters through 6.1 innings while Ben Marushack struck out two of three batters faced in relief.
Michael Shrum, Cameron Chase and Matthew Lecky each had RBIs for the Panthers (7-10, 3-3).
The Tigers (14-5, 6-1) have won five straight.
Florence 9, Colorado Springs Christian 8
At CSCS: The Lions scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth in an attempt to overcome a lengthy deficit, but their comeback fell just short.
Matt Jordan led CSCS with three RBIs. Biran Youn and Ben Washburn knocked in two each.
Hunter McWilliams fanned eight through six innings for CSCS (7-8, 3-4 3A Tri-Peaks).
Mesa Ridge 11, Mitchell 1
At Mesa Ridge: Reece Bishop hit 2-for-2 and batted in a pair of runs while Jesse Harden struck out 10 batters through five innings for Mesa Ridge in a 4A CSML win.
Ryan Tutton and Damian Barrow were also credited with an RBI for the Grizzlies (3-16, 2-5), who scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.
Mitchell is 1-11 and 1-5 in league play.
Elizabeth 15, Widefield 0
At Widefield: Six Cardinals had two RBIs on the way to a five-inning 4A CSML win over Widefield.
Drew Francis hit two triples for Elizabeth (10-8, 5-1), while Casey Berndt had two doubles and a triple.
Sage Ferguson threw five innings, allowed two hits and struck out seven Widefield (3-17, 3-4) batters.
The Classical Academy 7, Sierra 0
GIRLS’ GOLF
Palmer Terror Invite
At Patty Jewett Golf Course: Coronado won the team event by nine strokes while host team Palmer taking second, led by Charlotte Cliatt who took the individual title shooting one over par 75 - breaking her lifetime best by five strokes.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Heritage 17, Pine Creek 10
Air Academy 21, Fountain Valley 2
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
Pine Creek 23, Palmer 2
At Garry Berry: Thirteen different Eagles scored in another dominant win, led by Brittney White who netted four goals.
Ashley Starkey Sienna Colonese and Julia Anarumo scored three each.
Air Academy 13, Palmer Ridge 9
At Don Breese: Avery Rodny scored six goals as the Kadets earned its fourth straight win.
Grace Lichtenberger scored three, followed by Kayla Wallace who needed two goals.
Cheyenne Mountain 22, Rampart 7
At Rampart: Nicole Beaulieu and Abagail Luce scored six goals each to help Cheyenne Mountain to a Southern girls' lacrosse win.
Haley Javernick netted four goals, while Riley Maready added three.
Liberty 10, Pueblo West 9
At Pueblo West: Liberty outscored Pueblo West 5-3 in the second half to clinch a close Southern lacrosse win.
BOYS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Rampart 127, Doherty 56
At Doherty: Rampart won 10 events and had two state-qualifying finishes on the way to a 5A CSML dual win over Doherty.
Rams qualified for the state championships in the 400 free relay with a winning time of 3:31.93, and Psymon O Perkins qualified for states in diving with a final score of 239.
Doherty had two relay teams qualify for states in the 200 medley (2nd 1:49.08) and 200 free (1st, 1:35.99).
Rampart’s Tre Kennedy won two individual events (500 free, 5:09.61; 100 back, 1:01.52).
Cheyenne Mountain vs. Air Academy at Rampart, 4 p.m.