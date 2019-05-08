BOYS’ LACROSSE
4A First Round
No. 1 Cheyenne Mountain 22, No. 16 Holy Family 2
At Cheyenne Mountain: Wiley Burkett and Ike Eastburn scored six goals each for Cheyenne Mountain as the Indians started their 4A title defense with a resounding win over Holy Family in a first-round playoff game.
Zak Paige, James LaCerte, Colby Erdossy and Cole Mike all added two goals for the Indians (14-2), who started the game on a 12-0 run and led 16-1 by halftime.
Cheyenne Mountain next will play host to No. 9 Evergreen at 6 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinal round.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
4A First Round
No. 21 Cheyenne Mountain 2, No. 10 Mead 1 (OT)
At Mead: Lisa Long scored on a breakaway in the first overtime period to lift Cheyenne Mountain to an upset victory over Mead.
Carly Fetters tied the game at 1 on a header with six minutes left in regulation after the Indians (8-8) fell behind after an Erie penalty kick two minutes into the second half.
Cheyenne Mountain next will travel to conference foe and longtime rival Air Academy at 3 p.m. Saturday.
No. 17 Erie 1, No. 16 TCA 1 (Erie advances on PKs)
At The Classical Academy: Erie forced overtime with the tying goal with 4 seconds left in regulation, then after 20 minutes of scoreless overtime, used a 5-4 advantage in penalty kicks to eliminate TCA (10-5-1) from the 4A playoffs.
No. 23 Glenwood Springs 3, No. 10 Palmer Ridge 2 (2OT)
At Don Breese Stadium: Sarah Miller and Keagan McCorkle scored second-half goals to rally Palmer Ridge from a two-goal deficit and force overtime, but Glenwood Springs had the game-winner in the second extra session to stay alive in the 4A playoffs.
The Bears ended the season with a mark of 11-4-1.
No. 11 Green Mountain 2, No. 22 Lewis-Palmer 1
At Lakewood: Amber Calanni’s goal with nine minutes left snapped a 1-1 tie and lifted Green Mountain past Lewis-Palmer.
Miah Williams gave the Rangers (7-7-2) a 1-0 lead with two minutes left in the first half.
No. 4 Wheat Ridge 1, No. 29 Discovery Canyon 0
At Lakewood: Molly Kratzer scored midway through the second half to break a scoreless tie as Wheat Ridge held off upset-minded Discovery Canyon (6-8-2).
3A First Round
No. 18 Manitou Springs 2, No. 15 St. Mary’s Academy 1 (2OT)
At Englewood: Caileen Sienkneckt scored on a penalty kick with 1:34 left in the second overtime following a handball in the box to lift Manitou Springs to a dramatic road win over St. Mary’s Academy.
The Mustangs (8-7-1) forced overtime with dramatics late in regulation after Sophie McKeown redirected a loose ball into the net with three minutes left to tie the game at 1.
Next up for Manitou is No. 2 Kent Denver on Saturday.
No. 13 Prospect Ridge 2, No. 20 CSCS 1
At Broomfield: Keegan Benningfield scored the tying goal with 10 minutes left for CSCS, but Prospect Ridge put in the game-winner in the last minute off a failed clearing attempt as the Lions (8-8) were eliminated from the playoffs.
No. 10 St. Mary’s 2, No. 23 The Academy 1
At Grace Center: Katie Fowler and Kacey Barta scored goals for St. Mary’s as the Pirates held off The Academy to advance in the 3A playoffs.
Becca Dunbaugh was credited with three saves for the Pirates (12-4), who will travel to play No. 7 Peak to Peak in a second-round game on Saturday.
No. 3 Jefferson Academy 10, No. 30 Atlas Prep 0
At Broomfield: Jefferson Academy scored seven goals in the first half en route to a first-round rout of Atlas Prep (9-7).
BASEBALL
Discovery Canyon 18, Rampart 9 (6 innings)
At Discovery Canyon: Bobby Demoss homered and drove in three runs, Garrett Behm added four RBIs, and Discovery Canyon rallied from an early seven-run deficit to beat Rampart.
Brandon White’s three-run homer highlighted a four-run first inning for Rampart (8-13), which led 9-2 in the third inning.
The Thunder responded with 16 unanswered runs, with Ethan Hall’s two-run double highlighting a six-run fifth inning that gave Discovery Canyon (12-10) its first lead at 10-9.
Michael Scott earned the win for the Thunder, pitching two-hit ball over 3 2-3 innings of relief, striking out four and allowing only one unearned run.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
State tournament reduced to two days
With inclement weather expected Thursday, CHSAA announced it was reducing the 3A, 4A and 5A state girls’ tennis tournaments to two days, starting at 9 a.m. Friday.
The plan, according to a CHSAA news release, is for first- and second-round matches to be played on Friday. Semifinal and championship matches, along with all playbacks and third- and fourth-place matches, will take place Saturday.
The 3A tournament is taking place in Greeley, while Pueblo is hosting 4A, and 5A is being held at Gates Tennis Center in Denver.