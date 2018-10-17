VOLLEYBALL
Canon City 3, Mesa Ridge 1
At Canon City: Canon City eked out a 25-21 win in the first set before Mesa Ridge claimed the second 25-17.
But from there the Tigers found an edge, claiming the final two frames 25-18, 25-14, respectively to hand the Grizzlies (7-9, 4-1) their first 4A CSML loss. Canon City is 11-6 and 5-1 in league play.
Rye 3, Colorado Springs School 0
At Rye: The Thunderbolts defeated Colorado Springs School 25-16, 25-13, 25-16, respectively. The Kodiaks fall to 11-6.
BOYS' SOCCER
Evangelical Christian 2, Heritage Christian 1
At Heritage Christian: Brayden Hekkers and Bryce Mielke scored for the Eagles in a nonconference win over Heritage Christian, closing out the regular season on a high note.
James Singleton, Kevin Park and Kris Park had assists for the Eagles (7-8-1).