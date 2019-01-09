GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Air Academy 67, Sand Creek 32
At Sand Creek: Air Academy dominated the Scorpions in a 5A/4A PPAC victory to continue their undefeated run.
The Kadets held a 28-16 lead after the first half, and capped the win with a 23-point fourth quarter.
Air Academy is 9-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 4A.
Sand Creek is 7-3 and 0-1 in the PPAC.
Canon City 59, Sierra 55
At Canon City: Canon City held off a Sierra comeback in the fourth quarter and locked in a four-point 4A CSML win.
Kate Tedquist led the Tigers (6-5, 2-2) with 21 points, followed by Ellie Till with 18. Tedquist also led the team with five steals, and Till had nine blocks.
Sierra (6-5, 2-2) was led by Azaria Lacour with 14 points.
Vanguard 81, Sheridan 12
At Vanguard: The Coursers were firing on all cylinders in a nonconference win over Sheridan, scoring 38 points in the first quarter alone, all the while shutting out Sheridan in the first and fourth quarters.
The Coursers are 6-2.
St. Mary’s 65, Pueblo East 46
At Pueblo East: St. Mary’s remained undefeated with another dominant performance, this time taking down Pueblo East in a nonconference clash.
The Pirates are 8-0.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Air Academy 54, Sand Creek 46
At Air Academy: After a high-scoring first quarter, Air Academy and Sand Creek scored a combined one point in the second. Air Academy held on to its lead established early for a 5A/4A PPAC win.
Justin Graham led the Kadets (5-4, 1-0) with 15 points and completed the double-double with 11 rebounds. Peter Lark followed with 11 points and Tim Marshall had 10.
Sand Creek falls to 4-6 and 0-1 in league play.
Lewis-Palmer 55, Vista Ridge 36
At Lewis-Palmer: The Rangers racked up a 20-4 lead after the first quarter and coasted to a 5A/4A PPAC win.
Payton Kaiser led Vista Ridge (4-7, 1-1 PPAC) with 17 points. Lewis-Palmer remains undefeated.
Palmer Ridge 70, Falcon 57
At Falcon: Palmer Ridge held a five-point lead heading into the fourth and outscored Falcon 24-16 in the final frame to lock in the win.
The Falcons are searching for their first 5A/4A PPAC win and are 2-7. Palmer Ridge is 4-7 and 1-1 in the PPAC.
Cheyenne Mountain 78, Discovery Canyon 67
At Cheyenne Mountain: Cheyenne Mountain came out on top of a back-and-forth battle thanks to a fourth-quarter push.
The Indians are 9-2 and 1-1 in 5A/4A PPAC play. Discovery Canyon is 5-6 and 1-1 in the league.
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
Manitou Springs 111, Fountain Valley 64
At Fountain Valley: Sydney Dolloff-Holt and Sophia Cirko won two individual races each as Manitou Springs claimed a dominant win over Fountain Valley.
Dolloff-Holt won the 50 and 100 freestyle races in 29.29 and 1:05.40, respectively. Cirko won the 100 breaststroke and the 200 IM in 1:35.93 and 3:02.31, respectively.
Eliza Rhee won the 100 back for Fountain Valley and Kelly Lynch took first in the dive competition for the Danes.
Discovery Canyon 113, Doherty 73
At Doherty: Discovery Canyon’s Ava Giesbrecht and Noel Clayton each won a pair of events as the Thunder claimed nine events on the way to a dual meet win over Doherty.
Giesbrecht won the 200 (2:11.95) and 500 (5:55.63) freestyle races and Clayton won the 200 IM (2:24) and the 100 breaststroke (1:15.99).
Doherty’s Ana Rojas won two individual events for the Spartans, touching the wall first in the 50 (25.57) and 100 (57.42) freestyle races.
Lewis-Palmer 228, Air Academy 86
At Rampart: Lewis-Palmer won each event in a dominant showing against Air academy.
Meredith Reese won the 100 free (55.14) and 200 IM (2:15.28) for the Rangers.
Air Academy’s Lauren Johnson placed second in the 100 free behind Reese and third in 200 free.
WRESTLING
Coronado 47, Doherty 27
At Coronado: Coronado hay six pins on the way to a dual win over Doherty.
At 106 Coronado’s Gabe Williams pinned his opponent Shayla Valdez in just 36 seconds for the fastest fall of the day. Daven Ollier-Monell (120), Seth Garcia (126), Angel Flores (138), KJ Kearns (160) and Andrew Cruz (170) also had pins for the Cougars.
Zeke Terrazas earned a 18-3 tech fall over Doherty’s Christian Olmstead.
Doherty’s Jared Smits pinned Captain Hawkins in 38 seconds at 220, while Jackson Webber (285), Michael Robles (113) and Logan Maslanik also had pins for the Spartans.
Canon City 39, Air Academy 40
Discovery Canyon 37, Mesa Ridge 33
CSCS 39, Palmer 9
CSCS 60, Hinkley 3