CLASS 4A
No. 10 Harrison 61, No. 26 Golden 57
At Harrison: The Panthers were in a bit of trouble heading into the fourth quarter of their third-round game against Golden. Harrison trailed by nine to the No. 26 seed as the Demons looked for their second major upset of the tournament.
But the No. 10 Panthers weren’t going down at home. Harrison outscored Golden 22-9 in the final eight minutes for a four-point win to punch its ticket to the state quarterfinals.
Harrison will face No. 2 Longmont on Saturday.
The Panthers were led by Donta Dawson with 20 points. Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez flirted with a double-double, scoring 11 points and had nine assists. He also had three steals. Aumiere Shedrick, who averages 4.6 points per game, completed his third-straight double-figure performance, scoring 10 points. He also had seven rebounds and four steals.
No. 5 Mead 71, No. 44 Coronado 48
At Mead: The Cougars had three players score in double figures, but it wasn’t enough to complete their second major upset of the tournament.
Brycen Scherr led Coronado with a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Bryce McKee scored 13 and Ladarius Mays had 10.
Through the first two rounds of the playoffs Coronado completed two upsets, taking down the No. 21 and No. 12 seeds as the No. 44.
CLASS 5A
No. 3 Rangeview 72, No. 19 Fountain-Fort Carson 54
At Rangeview: Fountain-Fort Carson trailed by just three points heading into the fourth quarter of its third-round game against No. 3 Rangeview, but the Raiders went off in the final eight minutes, outscoring the Trojans 28-13 to clinch a spot in the state quarterfinals.
Junior Keyshawn Maltbia led the team with 20 points, followed by senior James Sanders with 17. Maltbia narrowly missed a double-double, pulling down nine rebounds.
Fountain-Fort Carson finishes its season 18-8.