BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Class 4A playoffs
No. 34 Discovery Canyon 64, No. 32 Mountain View 63, OT
At Mountain View: Zack Anderson played hero in overtime to keep Discovery Canyon’s season alive. A missed 3-point shot by DCC’s Daryn Whisman with seconds draining off the clock found Anderson, who put it in at the buzzer for the game-winning bucket.
Discovery Canyon outscored the Mountain Lions 17-2 in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Whisman hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to tie the game.
The Thunder will take on No. 2 Longmont on Saturday in the second round.
No. 30 Canon City 65, No. 35 Erie 55
At Canon City: Canon City started strong, putting up a 38-23 lead at the half of a 4A first-round game against Erie. The Tigers held on from there to clinch the win.
Canon City will move on to play No. 3 Steamboat Springs in the second round on Saturday.
No. 22 Widefield 62, No. 43 Battle Mountain 59
At Widefield: Widefield thwarted a Battle Mountain comeback in the fourth quarter to move on to the second round of the 4A state tournament.
The Gladiators outscored Battle Mountain 14-3 in the second to gain a sizable lead, but the Huskies came back with a vengeance in the second half.
Randall Days scored 19 points to lead the Gladiators, followed by Tim Mewborn with 12 points and Daron Spratley with 11.
Widefield will face No. 11 Cheyenne Mountain in the second round on Saturday.
No. 29 Northfield 71, No. 36 Palmer Ridge 41
At No. 29 Northfield: Palmer Ridge fell into a 22-point hole at halftime and could not find its way out.
The Bears finish the year 8-16.
No. 27 Sierra 74, No. 38 Sand Creek 65
No. 44 Coronado 66, No. 21 Rifle 62
No. 37 Skyview 53, No. 28 Air Academy 50
Class 5A playoffs
No. 19 Fountain-Fort Carson 95, No. 46 Prairie View 52
At Fountain-Fort Carson: The Trojans didn’t pump the breaks at all in the first half as Fountain-Fort Carson went into the locker room leading Prairie View 63-25.
The Trojans had five players scored double figures, led by junior Keyshawn Maltbia with 27 points - his second-best performance of the season.
James Sanders followed with 15 points, while Keiton Beck and Rashon Barron scored 12 each. Senior Evan Mcminn rounded out the double-figure scorers with 11 points.
Barron completed his sixth double-double of the season with 11 rebounds.
The Trojans move on to face No. 14 Arvada West in the second round.
No. 32 Fossil Ridge 57, No. 33 Pine Creek 50
At Fossil Ridge: Pine Creek held a short lead heading into the second quarter, but was outscored 50-41 in the final three frames, falling to the Sabercats.
Pine Creek finishes the season 13-11.
No. 40 Broomfield 61, No. 25 Palmer 57
At Palmer: Palmer held a four-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, but Broomfield outscored the Terrors 21-13 to clinch a four-point win.
Palmer completes the season 14-10.
No. 24 Cherry Creek 61, No. 41 Doherty 45
At Cherry Creek: Cherry Creek dominated defensively in the first half, holding Doherty to just 11 points while racking up a 17-point lead in the first half.
The Spartans found a spark in the third quarter, outscoring the Bruins 16-11, but it wasn’t enough. Doherty finishes the season 10-14.
No. 34 Rocky Mountain 51, No. 21 Liberty 44
At Liberty: The Lancers couldn’t find an answer for Rocky Mountain’s Joseph Urynowicz, who scored 29 points in the Lobos' first-round 5A victory.
Sean Bohuslavsky and Levi Valentine both scored 13 points for Liberty, while Agustin Rivas scored 12. Valentine flirted with a double-double, pulling down eight rebounds.
The Lancers end their season 13-11.
No. 22 Brighton 46, No. 43 Vista Ridge 37
At Brighton: Senior Julius Dowell led Vista Ridge with 13 points but it wasn’t enough to get past No. 22 Brighton in the first round of the 5A tournament.
Vista Ridge went into the locker room trailing the Bulldogs by 10 at the half.
The Wolves’ season ends 10-14.
Class 3A Tri-Peaks district tournament
Colorado Springs Christian 59, Salida 43
At Colorado Springs Christian: No. 2 CSCS punched its ticket to the Tri-Peaks tournament semifinal against No. 3 St. Mary’s thanks to a comfortable win over No. 7 Salida.
The two area rivals will face off on Friday.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Class 4A playoffs
Rescheduled from Tuesday
No. 37 Falcon 38, No. 28 Durango 30
At Durango: Falcon outscored Durango 11-3 in the third quarter on the way to a Class 4A upset over the No. 28 seed on the road.
Kilee Wood led the team with 17 points, followed by Hannah Burg with 10. The Falcons move on to play No. 5 Evergreen in the second round.
Class 3A Tri-Peaks district tournament
Colorado Springs Christian 68, Florence 12
At Colorado Springs Christian: CSCS broke a state record on the way to a dominant performance against Florence in the first round of the Tri-Peaks district tournament.
The Lions, who excel from beyond the arc, had made 224 3-pointers heading into Wednesday’s game, and scored 13 in the first-round win to break the state record. The record was previously held by D’Evelyn, which scored 228 in 2012-13. The Lions currently have 237 3s and lead the nation in 3-poiners made per game, averaging 11.9
Megan Engesser led the team with 21 points, including four 3s. Rachel Ingram followed with 15. Abby Knedler scored 12 and Corrie Anderson had 10.
The No. 1 Lions will play No. 4 Salida in the tournament semifinal.
St. Mary’s 60, Trinidad 18
At St. Mary’s: The Pirates continued to dominate through the first round of the Tri-Peaks district tournament, kicking the run off with a 25-6 first-quarter lead.
Josephine Howery led St. Mary’s with 15 points, followed by Seneca Hackley with 13, Brooklyn Valdez scored 10.
The No. 2 Pirates will face No. 3 Manitou Springs in the tournament semifinal on Friday.
Manitou Springs 55, Vanguard 51
Class 2A District 8
Colorado Springs School 59, Dolores Huerta Prep 29
At Colorado Springs School: It took eight minutes for the Kodiaks to get going, but after the first quarter CSS found its rhythm on the way to a District 8 win over Dolores Huerta Prep.
Sarina Mansour scored 18 for the Kodiaks, followed by Whitney Richardi (14) and Kate Griffin (11).
Calhan 43, Fountain Valley 25
Class 1A District 7
Kiowa 44, Evangelical Christian 38