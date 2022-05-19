In advance of cooler temperatures and large snow totals expected Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a winter storm warning for Colorado Springs, El Paso County and the Rampart Range below 7,400 feet.

Following a Thursday in which the high was 87 degrees, temperatures will plummet nearly 40 degrees Friday to a high of 50 and then drop another 20 degrees to a low of 30 Friday night, the weather service predicts. Colorado Springs is expected to get 5 to 8 inches of snow Friday night and Saturday, though the winter storm warning begins at noon Friday and ends at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The 50-degree temperature will almost assuredly break a record for Colorado Springs for May 20. The record currently is 60, recorded in 1927. Saturday also is also likely to set a record with a high of 38.

However, the storm won't come close to setting a record for latest measurable snowfall. That distinction belongs to June 10, 1975, on which 1.1 inches of snow fell, according to the weather service.

Variety of weather hazards today and tomorrow. #COWX pic.twitter.com/OyH9ZxaXil — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 20, 2022

To the north, Denver is expected to receive 3 to 7 inches Friday night. The high there will be 41 degrees during the day before decreasing to 29 overnight.

The winter storm warning for Denver begins at noon Friday and ends noon Saturday with 4 to 12 inches forecast for Denver, its suburbs, Fort Collins and Boulder with higher amounts called for the foothills and Palmer Divide.

A heavy, wet snow will fall on Friday and Saturday with roughly 3-10”in metro Denver, 8-12”in the Palmer Divide & over 2 feet near the Continental Divide. Considering leaf out has occurred, downed trees-branches and power outages will be a significant threat. #cowx pic.twitter.com/SWLMiwNIe9 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 19, 2022

Wednesday, National Weather Service Meteorologist Paul Steward said the reason for the drastic drop in temperature is twofold: First, Thursday saw a down-sloping wind coming off the mountains. When the wind reached the plains, the wind compressed, warmed up and created warmer temperatures. Friday, the state will see a strong low-pressure system pulling a lot of cold air from the north, bringing cooler temperatures and opportunities for moisture.