wind damage

Charlie Brown’s Bar & Grill employee Stratis Katsaros looks at the damage of a metal roof that blew off the front porch and onto a parked car in front of the bar in Denver on Dec. 15, 2021.

 Timothy Hurst, Gazette file

Strong winds prompted red-flag and high-wind warnings across much of Colorado Tuesday, with wind speeds topping 100 mph in the higher mountains.

Winds blew around 80 mph in Colorado's foothills and northern plains near the Wyoming border, the National Weather Service in Boulder said. Peak winds in the Denver metro area hovered between 50 and 60 mph, and between 54 and 76 mph in the Pikes Peak region, according to the agency.

"Those winds were screaming in some areas today," the National Weather Service in Boulder tweeted just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.

In the high mountains, winds on Tuesday hit 116 mph near Fraser, 103 mph near Frisco, 98 mph near Tabernash, 91 mph in Berthoud Pass and 80 mph in Loveland Pass.

In the Pikes Peak area, winds reached 76 mph at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday in Manitou Springs. The next-highest wind speeds of the day were 69 mph, recorded at 9:41 a.m. at Peterson Space Force Base, according to storm data from the National Weather Service.

The high winds made travel across the state dangerous Tuesday, also prompting Echo Mountain, Loveland ski area and Monarch Mountain to remain closed Tuesday. Arapahoe Basin, Vail and Steamboat Springs announced delayed openings of some lifts and gondolas.

By Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service had canceled the red-flag warning for El Paso County. Denver was to remain under a red-flag warning until 9 p.m. due to warm temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds, the agency said.

Red-flag warnings will be in place in El Paso County from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, as well as in the northeastern plains, including the Denver area, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Tags

Reporter

Breeanna Jent covers El Paso County government. She previously worked as the editorial assistant for the Pikes Peak Newspapers and joined their sister paper, The Gazette, in 2020.

Load comments