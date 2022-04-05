Strong winds prompted red-flag and high-wind warnings across much of Colorado Tuesday, with wind speeds topping 100 mph in the higher mountains.
Winds blew around 80 mph in Colorado's foothills and northern plains near the Wyoming border, the National Weather Service in Boulder said. Peak winds in the Denver metro area hovered between 50 and 60 mph, and between 54 and 76 mph in the Pikes Peak region, according to the agency.
"Those winds were screaming in some areas today," the National Weather Service in Boulder tweeted just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
🌬️Those winds were screaming in some areas today! Early morning reports topped 100 mph in higher mountains, 70-80 mph in wind prone areas of the foothills & northern plains near the WY border. Denver metro peak winds 50-60 mph. Interactive map here: https://t.co/pQ1xR9waTl #COwx pic.twitter.com/IyusTrfc4S— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 5, 2022
In the high mountains, winds on Tuesday hit 116 mph near Fraser, 103 mph near Frisco, 98 mph near Tabernash, 91 mph in Berthoud Pass and 80 mph in Loveland Pass.
In the Pikes Peak area, winds reached 76 mph at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday in Manitou Springs. The next-highest wind speeds of the day were 69 mph, recorded at 9:41 a.m. at Peterson Space Force Base, according to storm data from the National Weather Service.
The high winds made travel across the state dangerous Tuesday, also prompting Echo Mountain, Loveland ski area and Monarch Mountain to remain closed Tuesday. Arapahoe Basin, Vail and Steamboat Springs announced delayed openings of some lifts and gondolas.
Due to high winds, Loveland Ski Area will not open today, Tuesday, April 5. Winds gusts are preventing us from safely operating our lifts, and they are expected to increase throughout the day. We apologize for any inconvenience and expect to resume operations tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/pBxbrQdMby— Loveland Ski Area (@LovelandSkiArea) April 5, 2022
Closed for the Day Today, 04/05Due to the high winds last night and the unpredictable gusts forecasted to continue through the afternoon, we will not open today.We're going to spend some time cleaning up the mountain and will try again tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/Y5mr6vj4pS— Echo Mountain (@echomntn) April 5, 2022
Pali, The Beavers and Zuma are on wind hold.— Arapahoe Basin (@Arapahoe_Basin) April 5, 2022
By Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service had canceled the red-flag warning for El Paso County. Denver was to remain under a red-flag warning until 9 p.m. due to warm temperatures, low humidity and gusty winds, the agency said.
Red-flag warnings will be in place in El Paso County from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, as well as in the northeastern plains, including the Denver area, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday.