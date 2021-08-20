While most of Colorado faces the dog days of August, some parts of the mountains woke up in the middle of winter.

Rocky Mountain National Park shut down several roads in the park due to snowy whiteout conditions and ice build up on roadways Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road closed while snowplows clear the area, a release from the park said.

Arapahoe Basin ski resort tweeted a photo of a thin frost covering the ground Friday morning. Breckenridge, Keystone, Vail and Beaver Creek also woke up to a blanket of snow.

Rabbit Ears Pass and Cameron Pass also showed snow on road cams, Gazette news partner 9NEWS reported.

"It's definitely not unusual but it's not super often," Megan Stackhouse, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, said about the August snow. "A strong cold front dropped snow to 12,000 feet."

The earliest snow of the year to hit Denver and Colorado Springs was on Sept. 3, 1961 when 4.2 inches of snow smothered both cities, the weather service said.

On average, snow starts to fall along the Front Range in mid-October, the weather service said.

