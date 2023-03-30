This month ranks as one of the top driest Marches in history for the Colorado Springs area, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Meteorologist Eric Petersen says the low precipitation hasn’t broken records, but it has come close. “We’ve had dry Marches, but this is one of the drier ones,” Petersen said, calling the lack of precipitation "exceptional."

There has been 0.08 inches of precipitation in Colorado Springs since March 1, falling 0.65 inches below the normal 0.73.

What is typically the snowiest month of the year has also left Colorado Springs with few flurries. The Weather Service shows the total snowfall for this month stands at 0.3 inches, whereas the normal is 5.7 inches. This is second to a record low in March 1966, which saw 0.1 inches of snow.

Storms have missed the Pikes Peak region this month, with many areas to the west receiving higher-than-average snowfall, according to Peterson, who called this dryness a “localized phenomena” on the Front Range.

“We will start seeing increased fire danger until we can get a more widespread precipitation event,” Petersen said. The immediate forecast in the next days shows little to no precipitation in much of southern Colorado, when fire danger could rise.

The fire danger is moderate in Colorado Springs, according to information from the fire department, and there are no burn restrictions in place as of Wednesday.

Park County saw the repercussions of the dry season late Thursday morning, when a brush fire forced mandatory evacuations within residential areas along County Rd. 403.

According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, as of Thursday, El Paso County is experiencing 'abnormally dry' to 'moderate drought' conditions, while areas south in Pueblo County are experiencing 'severe drought' conditions.

While March can be a variable month, April is typically wetter.

Petersen said normal precipitation is forecast for next month, which is 1.45 inches in Colorado Springs. Normal snowfall for April is 5.5 inches, according to the Weather Service.

Should April see normal precipitation, that will be more rain and snowfall than the area has gotten during this latest dry period.