Rain and snow, in varied ratios, are on their way to the Colorado Springs area Tuesday.

The forecast calls for rain, gusty winds and some thunder to roll into the Pikes Peak area Tuesday afternoon, with snow falling above 8,500 feet.

"But over the afternoon and evening that changeover point from rain to snow will be dropping down in elevation," said Kathy Torgerson, lead forecaster for the Pueblo office of the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service has announced a winter storm warning for much of the Front Range, excluding the Colorado Springs area — which is instead under a winter weather advisory — and the areas around Cañon City and Pueblo, which are only expected to receive rain from this storm. The storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy mountain snow, particularly on Pikes Peak and the Rampart Range, along with the Wet Mountains farther south.

A strong system will move into the area on Tuesday with widespread areas of precipitation, both rain and snow, expected. Travel will likely be impacted across the mountains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ZFo2X9RHPB — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 25, 2023

For Tuesday, a daytime high around 50 degrees will plummet in the afternoon as the storm rolls in. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and lightning are possible, accompanied by an increasing chance of rain, turning to snow.

The Colorado Department of Transportation advises against traveling through the high country beginning Tuesday afternoon, with 20 inches or more expected in many areas.

Torgerson said Teller County and the Ute Pass area should expect a foot or more of "wet and heavy spring snow." She added that the Palmer Divide and Monument areas should also expect around a foot. Much of the city is forecast to receive around 6 inches, though the western edges of the city could see a couple inches more.

"It all depends on when that rain switches over to snow, and it'll happen faster at higher elevations," she said, noting that Woodland Park should expect 10-12 inches.

Kevin Mastin with El Paso County Public Works said his plow teams were already scheduling to work back-to-back 12-hour shifts to manage whatever amount of snow falls.

"Our experience with snow in Colorado is we've got to wait to see when it gets here to see what it decides to do," Mastin said.

The forecast calls for little to no snow to stick past the Pueblo county line.

Temperatures will rebound into the 60s on Thursday, though a considerably smaller rain/snowstorm is expected in the region Thursday evening.

It has been a relatively dry winter and early spring. Much of El Paso County is considered in "severe drought," according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Torgerson said Tuesday's storm should help ease the drought.

"(But) it'd take several such events to truly end a drought," Torgerson said.