While Colorado Springs has seen most of its snow from the powerful winter storm sweeping much of Colorado and the West, several area schools and organizations have announced closings Tuesday morning.
-Click or tap here for closures and delays
-Click or tap here for traffic conditions around Colorado Springs
-Click or tap here for statewide traffic conditions
--
8:08 a.m.: I-70 is closed or partially closed from Denver all the way to the Kansas border. Eastbound I-70 is closed he entire way. Westbound is closed between Limon and the border.
8:00 a.m.: Several roads have been closed across the eastern plains due to safety concerns. CO 94 is closed east of Colorado Springs between County Road 17.3 and US 40 (mile markers 54.5 and 86). US 40 is closed between Kit Carson and Hugo. US 59 is closed between Kit Carson and Cope. Nearly every highway serving northeastern Colorado is closed. Click or tap here for more detailed information.
7:45 p.m.: A rollover crash on the entrance ramp from Union to northbound Powers has closed the left lane.
Light to moderate snow is expected to continue this morning, mainly along and north of Highway 50. #cowx pic.twitter.com/m3naVfI8SN— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 13, 2022
7:00 a.m.: Elbert School District 200 will be closed Tuesday. The district was originally on a 2-hour delay.
5:45 a.m.: Big Sandy School District, in Simla, will be closed.
Peyton 23JT announced it will be on a 2-hour delay Tuesday, with no morning preschool, AVP or BOCES transportation. Pikes Peak BOCES East in Calhan will also be on a 2-hour delay.
5:00 a.m.: Calhan RJ1 will be on a 2-hour delay, with no morning preschool.
The Air Force Academy has called for normal reporting hours.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a winter storm warning for parts of El Paso County Monday night. Colorado Springs could see a high near 32 Tuesday.
Heavy snow of 3 to 7 inches is expected in northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge and Rampart Range below 7,500 feet until 3 p.m. Tuesday, the NWS reports. Strong winds and blowing snow have also become a heightened concern for especially dangerous travel conditions in the northeast part of the county.
The NWS also issued a winter storm watch for the Interstate 25 corridor and southern area of the county, as well as Pueblo County, as the weather system swept south. Travelers could see hazardous to "potentially dangerous" road conditions in these areas Tuesday morning.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Snow showers likely, mainly before 3 p.m. Patchy blowing snow before 9 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26. Northwest wind 10-15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 36. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.