Update 2:16 p.m.
Th commercial vehicle chain law is in effect for I-70 between Exit 203 (East Frisco) and Exit 216 (U.S. 6/Loveland Pass).
Update 1:35 p.m.
A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Sangre de Cristo mountains and parts of Fremont County above 8,500 feet, the weather service said. Snow totals are expected to be up to 8 inches.
Update 1:20 p.m.
Gazette Debbie Kelley recently tweeted out a picture of a deer in Woodland Park while snow was falling.
Even the #deer look cold @cowx pic.twitter.com/vceEasBwB2— Debbie Kelley (@inkywoman) January 21, 2022
Update 1:10 p.m.
The weather service tweeted that snow has started falling on the Palmer Divide.
For the second time in three days, Colorado Springs' forecast calls for some snow.
With a high near 42 degrees, Friday boasts up to a 70% chance of snowfall in the city starting early afternoon, the National Weather Service in Pueblo says. However, accumulation is expected to be no more than about a half-inch.
"Best snow potential will likely reside in the mountains to the west of I-25, where light accumulations will be possible," Gazette news partner KKTV said in a report Thursday.
This forecast comes after some parts of the Colorado Springs area got some light snow and cold conditions Wednesday that caused slick roads throughout the city.
The weekend forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 40 degrees Saturday and temps around high 40s Sunday.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Snow likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a north wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday night: Snow likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 15. North northwest wind 5-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the morning.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 10-15 mph.