Winter weather hit the Pikes Peak region Wednesday morning. The freezing temperatures and high winds caused hazardous driving conditions for morning commuters and some parts are still feeling the cold sting. Several El Paso County school districts have announced 2-hours delays for Thursday morning as the cold weather lingers.
Read the latest Colorado winter storm updates below:
-Click or tap here for closures and delays
-Click or tap here for traffic conditions around Colorado Springs
-Click or tap here for statewide traffic conditions
-Click or tap here for Colorado Springs Airport flight status updates
-Click or tap here for Denver International Airport flight status updates, including cancellations that started rolling in Wednesday afternoon
8:30 p.m. US 24 reopened to traffic
Highway 24 between Woodmen Road and Kanuch Road (Calhan) is reopen to traffic following an hourslong closure due to safety concerns and poor weather conditions.
7:45 p.m. School districts announce delays
Multiple school districts in the Colorado Springs area have announced delays for Thursday. The list includes:
- Academy District 20: 2 Hours Late
- District 49 - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
- Elbert School District 200 - 2 Hours Late
- Elizabeth Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late
- Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 - 2 Hours Late
- Peyton 23JT - 2 Hours Late
- Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) - 2 Hours Late
- Banning Lewis Academy - 2 Hours Late
- Colorado Military Academy - 2 Hours Late
- New Summit Charter Academy - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
- Pikes Peak School of Exped. Learning - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
- St. Gabriel Classical Academy - 2 Hours Late
4:15 p.m. Traffic updates:
Highway 24 between Calhan and Falcon is closed due to wind snow and ice, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. The highway closure may last several hours.
Eastbound Interstate 70 is closed between E-470 (3 miles west of Watkins) and the Kansas Border (10 miles east of Burlington) due to a multivehicle crash involving nine semitrucks and 12 passengers, according to Colorado State Patrol and CDOT. Drivers should expect delays due to safety concerns.
US 40 westbound between Count Road 60 (6 miles east of Arapahoe) and County Road 23 (11 miles west of Hugo) due to adverse safety concerns. Driver should expect delays.
Heavy traffic reported on I-70 eastbound between CO 9 (Silverthorne) and C-470 (1 mile west of Golden), according to CDOT. Travel impacts are possible and drivers should expect up to 90 minutes of travel time.
9:15 a.m. Pueblo Chemical Depot has announced a two-hour delay for non-mission-essential staff.
8:30 a.m. I-25 southbound between Exit 207A: Lincoln Street and Exit 206: Downing Street (Denver) at Mile Point 205.9 Lane(s) have reopened to traffic.
8:23 a.m.I-25 southbound has reopened at Exit 173: Spruce Mountain Road (8 miles south of the Castle Rock exit) at Mile Point 172.35.
8:07 a.m.: Wolf Creek pass has reported 36 inches of fresh snow from this storm, the largest snowfall in the state. Click or tap here for the latest snow total.
7:46 a.m.: All Southbound lanes of I-25 are blocked due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer at US 34. All traffic exiting US-34. Seek alternate route.
7:45 a.m.: Two departing flights have been canceled and another two delayed at Colorado Springs Airport Wednesday morning. Five incoming flights have been canceled. Click or tap here for the latest status for flights in and out of the airport.
7:15 a.m.: As of 6 a.m., Wednesday, 262 flights were canceled at DIA and 36 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.
DIA advises all passengers to contact their airline to check their flight status before going to the airport, and to plan extra time for traveling to the airport.
6:24 a.m.: The following highways are closed due to adverse conditions:
- I-76 both directions from Sterling to Nebraska
- US 385 both directions from Julesburg to Nebraska
- US 138 both directions from Sterling to Nebraska
- US 6 both directions from Sterling to Nebraska
- CO 11 From CO 138 to Nebraska
- CO 59 both directions from I-76 to Yuma
- CO 52 both directions from New Raymer to Fort Morgan
- CO 23 both directions from US-385 to Nebraska
- CO 14 both directions from Ault to Sterling
- US 550 Purgatory to Ouray (Red Mountain, Molas and Coal Bank passes)
- US 160 Wolf Creek Pass
TUESDAY EVENING UPDATES
10 p.m.
First Presbyterian will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday. There will be no No AM kindergarten and preschool; all morning activities are canceled.
9:45 p.m.
Academy District 20 has announced a 2-hour delay. CPCD Head Start programs will also be on 2-hour delay Wednesday.
9:30 p.m
More 2-hour delays have been announced for Colorado Springs District 11, Fountain-Ft. Carson District 8, Manitou Springs SD 14, Harrison District 2, and Widefield District 3.
The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, The Vanguard School and Thomas MacLaren School have announced closures for Wednesday.
The Colorado Springs Housing Authority will open at 9 a.m. for non-essential staff.
8:10 p.m.
Edison 54JT will be on a 2-hour delay; no preschool, AM/PM Buses are on snow routes.
7:55 p.m.
State offices closed
State offices throughout Colorado will be closed Wednesday due to extreme weather conditions, according to a release from the office of Gov. Jared Polis.
"State facilities essential to public health and safety will maintain regular operating schedules and 'essential personnel' must report to work at their normal scheduled time," the release said.
More districts announce delays and closures:
Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 will closed Wednesday due to inclement weather; Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) and Woodland Park Re-2 both announced 2-hour delays for Wednesday.
Fort Carson adjusts reporting times
Soldiers will report between 9 and 10 a.m. See more information here.
6:10 p.m. District 49 will be closed Wednesday
Miami-Yoder School District JT-60 is have a 2-hour delay
CIVA Charter High School will be closed.
5:45 p.m.: James Irwin Charter Schools will have a two-hour delay.
4:45 p.m.: Peterson Space Force Base reporting will be delayed by two hours.
Latest snowfall reports across Colorado, according to the National Weather Service:
- Wolf Creek Pass: 36 inches
- Coal Bank Pass: 18 inches
- Rockwood: 15.2 inches
- Molas Pass: 12 inches
- Red Mountain Pass: 8 inches
- Mount Crested Butte: 8 inches
- Pagosa Springs: 7 inches
- Ouray: 6.8 inches
- Monarch Pass: 6 inches
- Durango: 4.9 inches
- Telluride: 4.5 inches
4:13 p.m.: Elbert School District 200 will be closed on Wednesday. Cripple Creek-Victor and Miami-Yoder schools will be on a 2-hour delay. Click or tap here for an updated list of closures and delays.
1:48 p.m.: Westbound Interstate 70 is closed in Glenwood Canyon after a multi-vehicle crash. The closure is expected to last until at least Tuesday evening.
10:51 a.m.: Colorado State Patrol is asking the public across the state to avoid travel Wednesday in wake of snow expected Tuesday night.
If travel is unavoidable on Wednesday, CSP has provided some helpful tips to ensure your vehicle is properly equipped for the storm.
. Ensure tires are up to the task with a minimum tread depth of 3/16”
. Refill washer fluid
. Check windshield wipers, and replace if needed
. Check to ensure all vehicle’s systems are functioning properly
. Hybrid and electric cars should be charged over night as colder temperatures drain the battery
. Drive slowly
. Scrape all windows of ice and remove all snow from your vehicle
. Check weather throughout your route and be prepared for changing conditions
CSP troopers suggest travelers to take ‘necessary precautions’ in cases of being stranded.
. Stay with your stranded vehicle, and place bright markers on the vehicle’s windshield or antenna
. Bring extra warm clothing, snow boots, and blankets, along with food and water in the event you are stranded for a significant period
. Carry a portable charger and charging bank to ensure ability to call for help
If traveling Wednesday, stay alert for first responders working in these adverse conditions, along with stranded motorist, CSP said in a press release.