A winter weather advisory is in effect for El Paso County until 9 a.m. Monday. Roads are expected to become icy and difficult for travel and multiple crashes are being reporting throughout the city.

Here are the latest traffic and weather updates from the Pikes Peak region:

7:24 p.m.

El Paso County has 35 snow plows out working priority 1 roads. "Roads are snow covered ranging from ¼ inch to ½ inch at this time with light to moderate snowfall," said the county in a Tweet.

7:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo reports that "snow has filled in along the I-25 corridor" and that more moderate to heavy snow is expected along the corridor, through Monday morning.

5:13 p.m

State Troopers in Pueblo report that conditions are "rapidly deteriorating" in southern Colorado.

5:10 p.m.

The Fountain Police Department is on accident alert status.

4:35 p.m.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service report that the winter storm currently impacting the region was "slower than anticipated" and that the I-25 corridor will fill with snow this evening.

CDOT's CoTrip Map shows much of I-25 south of Castle Rock is wet and slushy, with snow packed spots.

4:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs police are on accident alert because of weather and road conditions. Drivers involved in a crash should exchange information and file a cold report unless someone is injured, if alcohol or drugs are involved, or if public property was damaged. Get more information on cold reporting here.

4:00 p.m.

Colorado Springs snow crews are out in full force. Multiple accidents have been reported on Powers Boulevard, including a rollover crash near on northbound Powers near Woodmen Road.