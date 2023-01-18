Winter weather has hit the Pikes Peak region. Most school districts in the area had announced delays or closures Tuesday night, and military personnel at Peterson and Schriever Space Force bases, a well as Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station, were directed to report two hours late. Fort Carson was also on adjusted reporting times.
State offices throughout Colorado will be closed Wednesday.
Read the latest Colorado winter storm updates below:
7:15 a.m.:
As of 6 a.m., Wednesday, 262 flights were canceled at DIA and 36 flights were delayed on Wednesday at DIA, according to FlightAware.
DIA advises all passengers to contact their airline to check their flight status before going to the airport, and to plan extra time for traveling to the airport.
6:24 a.m.: The following highways are closed due to adverse conditions:
- I-76 both directions from Sterling to Nebraska
- US 385 both directions from Julesburg to Nebraska
- US 138 both directions from Sterling to Nebraska
- US 6 both directions from Sterling to Nebraska
- CO 11 From CO 138 to Nebraska
- CO 59 both directions from I-76 to Yuma
- CO 52 both directions from New Raymer to Fort Morgan
- CO 23 both directions from US-385 to Nebraska
- CO 14 both directions from Ault to Sterling
- US 550 Purgatory to Ouray (Red Mountain, Molas and Coal Bank passes)
- US 160 Wolf Creek Pass
- All Southbound lanes of I-25 are blocked due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer at US 34. All traffic exiting US-34. Seek alternate route.
10 p.m.
First Presbyterian will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday. There will be no No AM kindergarten and preschool; all morning activities are canceled.
9:45 p.m.
Academy District 20 has announced a 2-hour delay. CPCD Head Start programs will also be on 2-hour delay Wednesday.
9:30 p.m
More 2-hour delays have been announced for Colorado Springs District 11, Fountain-Ft. Carson District 8, Manitou Springs SD 14, Harrison District 2, and Widefield District 3.
The Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind, The Vanguard School and Thomas MacLaren School have announced closures for Wednesday.
The Colorado Springs Housing Authority will open at 9 a.m. for non-essential staff.
8:10 p.m.
Edison 54JT will be on a 2-hour delay; no preschool, AM/PM Buses are on snow routes.
7:55 p.m.
State offices closed
State offices throughout Colorado will be closed Wednesday due to extreme weather conditions, according to a release from the office of Gov. Jared Polis.
"State facilities essential to public health and safety will maintain regular operating schedules and 'essential personnel' must report to work at their normal scheduled time," the release said.
More districts announce delays and closures:
Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 will closed Wednesday due to inclement weather; Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) and Woodland Park Re-2 both announced 2-hour delays for Wednesday.
Fort Carson adjusts reporting times
Soldiers will report between 9 and 10 a.m. See more information here.
6:10 p.m. District 49 will be closed Wednesday
Miami-Yoder School District JT-60 is have a 2-hour delay
CIVA Charter High School will be closed.
5:45 p.m.: James Irwin Charter Schools will have a two-hour delay.
4:45 p.m.: Peterson Space Force Base reporting will be delayed by two hours.
Latest snowfall reports across Colorado, according to the National Weather Service:
- Wolf Creek Pass: 36 inches
- Coal Bank Pass: 18 inches
- Rockwood: 15.2 inches
- Molas Pass: 12 inches
- Red Mountain Pass: 8 inches
- Mount Crested Butte: 8 inches
- Pagosa Springs: 7 inches
- Ouray: 6.8 inches
- Monarch Pass: 6 inches
- Durango: 4.9 inches
- Telluride: 4.5 inches
4:13 p.m.: Elbert School District 200 will be closed on Wednesday. Cripple Creek-Victor and Miami-Yoder schools will be on a 2-hour delay. Click or tap here for an updated list of closures and delays.
1:48 p.m.: Westbound Interstate 70 is closed in Glenwood Canyon after a multi-vehicle crash. The closure is expected to last until at least Tuesday evening.
10:51 a.m.: Colorado State Patrol is asking the public across the state to avoid travel Wednesday in wake of snow expected Tuesday night.
If travel is unavoidable on Wednesday, CSP has provided some helpful tips to ensure your vehicle is properly equipped for the storm.
. Ensure tires are up to the task with a minimum tread depth of 3/16”
. Refill washer fluid
. Check windshield wipers, and replace if needed
. Check to ensure all vehicle’s systems are functioning properly
. Hybrid and electric cars should be charged over night as colder temperatures drain the battery
. Drive slowly
. Scrape all windows of ice and remove all snow from your vehicle
. Check weather throughout your route and be prepared for changing conditions
CSP troopers suggest travelers to take ‘necessary precautions’ in cases of being stranded.
. Stay with your stranded vehicle, and place bright markers on the vehicle’s windshield or antenna
. Bring extra warm clothing, snow boots, and blankets, along with food and water in the event you are stranded for a significant period
. Carry a portable charger and charging bank to ensure ability to call for help
If traveling Wednesday, stay alert for first responders working in these adverse conditions, along with stranded motorist, CSP said in a press release.