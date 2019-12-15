Roads are icy, schools have announced delayed starts, and drivers should plan for a slow commute on Monday morning.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for El Paso County until 9 a.m.

----

10:30 p.m.

Many roads Sunday night were snow covered, including I-25 in Fountain, U.S. 24 at 31st Street, and CO-115 at Nelson Boulevard, according to The National Weather Service in Pueblo.

CDOT cameras (I-25 Fountain, Hwy 24 at 31st, Hwy 115 at Nelson, and Hwy 50 in Pueblo West) indicating widespread light to moderate snow falling with snow covered roads. With snow expected to continue overnight, you should plan on a slow Monday morning commute. #cowx pic.twitter.com/QlYcoGBGws — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 16, 2019

---

9:15 p.m.

Several area school districts have announced two-hour delays for Monday, including D-11, Harrison, Manitou Springs, Cheyenne Mountain and Widefield. Click here for the full list of closures and delays.

--

8:34 p.m.

Barnes Road near Iron Horse Trail was among one of the trouble spots reported around Colorado Springs today. In a a viewer-submitted video, a car can be sliding into another car, and then narrowly missing another.

How are the roads in your neighborhood?One of our 11 News viewers, Austin, shared this video with us of Barnes Road in Colorado Springs. He says it is a sheet of ice. Be careful out there! pic.twitter.com/StLDZUu9Y8 — Catherine Silver (@CatSilverTV) December 16, 2019

Pikes Peak Avenue and Union Boulevard, as well as North Academy Boulevard and Brookwood Drive, which is just south of Woodmen Road, were other trouble spots mentioned by Gazette readers on Facebook.

---

7:24 p.m.

El Paso County has 35 snow plows out working priority 1 roads. "Roads are snow covered ranging from ¼ inch to ½ inch at this time with light to moderate snowfall," said the county in a Tweet.

---

7:00 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo reports that "snow has filled in along the I-25 corridor" and that more moderate to heavy snow is expected along the corridor through Monday morning.

Snow has filled in along the I-25 corridor over the past couple of hours. Expected moderate to heavy snow along the I-25 corridor and eastern mountains through Monday morning. Here is an updated snowfall forecast as of 6 PM Sunday. #cowx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/YIUhmsAwQ9 — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 16, 2019

---

5:13 p.m

State troopers in Pueblo report that conditions are "rapidly deteriorating" in southern Colorado.

Conditions are rapidly deteriorating in Southern Colorado. Roadways are icy and snowpacked. Stay home if you can or find a nice warm hotel room. Please use caution if traveling. #traveladvisory #weatheradvisory #ratonpass pic.twitter.com/6eATUdQDxx — CSP Pueblo (@CSP_Pueblo) December 16, 2019

--

5:10 p.m.

The Fountain Police Department is on accident alert status.

--

4:35 p.m.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service report that the winter storm currently impacting the region was "slower than anticipated" and that the I-25 corridor will fill with snow this evening.

CDOT's CoTrip Map shows much of I-25 south of Castle Rock is wet and slushy, with snow packed spots.

--

4:30 p.m.

Colorado Springs police are on accident alert because of weather and road conditions. Drivers involved in a crash should exchange information and file a cold report unless someone is injured, if alcohol or drugs are involved, or if public property was damaged. Get more information on cold reporting here.

--

4:00 p.m.

Colorado Springs snow crews are out in full force. Multiple accidents have been reported on Powers Boulevard, including a rollover crash near on northbound Powers near Woodmen Road.