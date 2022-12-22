The arctic surge of dangerous and historic low temperatures, and fierce north wind arrived in Colorado Springs overnight — and residents are likely to see little relief on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A high near 0 with dangerous wind chill values between -20 and -30 has caused widespread closures and delays in the Pikes Peak region.
7:00 a.m.: Temps plummeted to between -15 and -10 Wednesday night in the city, with blustery winds making it feel as cold as -30 degrees. Most of the snow fell overnight and accumulated between 0.5 to 1.5 inches, according to city Operations Program Supervisor Shaun Lucero.
6:30 a.m.: All Pikes Peak Library District locations will be closed Thursday. Security Public Library will be closed.
6:15 a.m.: Garden of the Gods Visitor Center will be closed Thursday.
6:00 a.m.: Officials announced that the El Paso County Combined Courts will be closed Thursday. Pikes Peak BOCES and School of Excellence will be closed Thursday.
Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 and School District 49 will also be closed.
School District 11 will be closed but operating remotely. Essential employees are required to report as scheduled.
Pikes Peak Community College will be closed.
The City of Manitou Springs City Hall and other government facilities will be closed, and staff will work remotely.
Military: Only essential services and mission-critical activities are on reporting status at Fort Carson, officials said. No duty reporting procedures for 4th Infantry Division units are in place.
At the Air Force Academy, all non-mission essential personnel will have a 2 hour delay. Employees should contact their supervisor for questions.
Light flurries are possible into early Thursday morning, but wind speeds and blowing snow can cause visibility issues, with potential flash freezing, causing dangerous road conditions.
Lingering bands of snow are still present over parts of I-25 and the eastern plains. Gusty winds persist over the mountains along with some moderate snowfall, and subzero temperatures continue to sit over the plains. Stay warm! #cowx pic.twitter.com/GjHEb7I4iB— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 22, 2022
The weather service says the wind chill could be life-threatening if exposed, with frostbite possible after 10 minutes.
The coldest temperature ever recorded on Dec. 22 in Colorado Springs was in 1990, when the high was -4 degrees, the NWS said.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 30% chance of snow showers before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 0. Wind chill values between -20 and -30. North wind 10-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 10. Wind chill values between -15 and -25. South wind around 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Christmas Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West northwest wind around 10 mph.