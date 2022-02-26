Warmer temperatures are in the forecast for Colorado Springs following a frigid week in the city, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
While the high temperature for a sunny Saturday is just a chilly 36 degrees, the weather service predicts a near-30 degree increase between Saturday and Tuesday.
Saturday will also feature winds blowing 5 to 10 miles per hour, according to the weather service. The low temperature for Saturday night will be 14 degrees with a 5 mph wind.
Temperatures will increase to a high of 51 degrees Sunday with sunny skies and a wind blowing 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will dip below freezing again Sunday night with a low temperature of 26 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny. High temperature near 53 degrees. Wind blowing 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny. High temperature near 62 degrees . Wind blowing 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. High temperature near 63 degrees. Wind blowing 10 mph.