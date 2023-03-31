Warm temps and dry conditions will continue to persist in Colorado Springs Friday, with spots of high winds and blowing dust throughout the weekend.

Expect sunny skies and a high of 52 degrees Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A strong wind is forecast to roll through the northwest, ranging from 25-35 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 50 mph. Expect areas of blowing dust in the afternoon, until around 7 p.m.

Looking into Friday night, winds are expected to continue ranging from 20-30 mph, with gusts reaching 45 mph. Otherwise, mostly clear skies are in the forecast with a low bottoming out at 25 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 65 degrees.

Sunday: Expect sunny conditions, with a high of 68 degrees.

Monday: Sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high reaching 67 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high of 46 degrees. There’s a 30% of snow showers in the forecast throughout the day.