Warm temps and dry conditions will continue to persist in Colorado Springs Friday, with spots of high winds and blowing dust throughout the weekend.
Expect sunny skies and a high of 52 degrees Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A strong wind is forecast to roll through the northwest, ranging from 25-35 mph, with gusts reaching upwards of 50 mph. Expect areas of blowing dust in the afternoon, until around 7 p.m.
Looking into Friday night, winds are expected to continue ranging from 20-30 mph, with gusts reaching 45 mph. Otherwise, mostly clear skies are in the forecast with a low bottoming out at 25 degrees.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 65 degrees.
Sunday: Expect sunny conditions, with a high of 68 degrees.
Monday: Sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high reaching 67 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high of 46 degrees. There’s a 30% of snow showers in the forecast throughout the day.