An upcoming snowstorm could potentially dump more snow in Colorado Springs over a couple days than what the city received in the first month of the new year.

The city received 4.3 inches of snow in January, just 0.6 inches under the monthly average, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A storm moving in Tuesday night could dump between 4 and 6 inches in Colorado Springs, forecasters say. Meteorologist Sydney Jackson, of Gazette news partner KKTV, said the storm will likely be "a heavy snowmaker" and warned about freezing temperatures that could impact travel across the Pikes Peak region.

Monument, Woodland Park and Pueblo could get between 4 and 8 inches of snow during this time, Jackson added.

The potential numbers would be a joy for those missing snow. The year kicked off with 2.3 inches of snow on Jan. 1, a day after Colorado Springs saw its first measurable snow in 233 days. It was the fourth longest stretch of snowless days on record, the weather service reported.

Only one other day last month did the city received more than 1 inch of snow, the weather service reported. That was on Jan. 27, when Colorado Springs received 1.2 inches. The city had between 0.1 and 0.2 inches of snow on four different days, while it saw eight days of traceable snow.

Otherwise, it was a warm January in Colorado Springs. It hit 68 degrees on Jan. 7, beating the heat record for that day set in 2006. And before another dry, sunny Monday, Colorado Springs had 15 days of temperatures above 50 degrees.

Pueblo received 4.6 inches of snow in January, which is 0.3 inches below the average, the weather service reported.

Tuesday calls for a high of just 32 degrees in Colorado Springs with up to an 80% chance of snow in the evening, the weather service predicts. That chance could increase by 10% by Wednesday morning with temps in the teens that day.

"It's going to be cold, too," said Jackson, the KKTV meteorologist. "That's something I want everyone to be aware of as well."

The weather service says snow is forecast to develop over the mountains Tuesday morning and spread east across the plains by Tuesday night and Wednesday. Highest snow amounts are expected over the mountains, though potential numbers were unavailable.