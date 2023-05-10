A tornado watch has been announced for much of the Front Range, including El Paso and Teller counties, valid through 9 p.m. tonight. The National Weather Service in Pueblo warns that tornadoes, gusts up to 75 mph, and hail up to apple-sized is possible across the region, extending into parts of Kansas and Nebraska.

Hail earlier in the day north of the Denver metro area has measured as big as 3.5 inches in diameter.

In nearby Teller County several tornado warnings were given out over the afternoon, including the area of Divide. Severe weather and severe thunderstorm watches persisted across much of the area, including a thunderstorm watch for Woodland Park, Palmer Park and Monument through 4:45 p.m.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The severe weather is impacting travel and causing flight delays at Denver International Airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration put DIA under a ground delay at 2 p.m. due to thunderstorms. Departures are now delated by an average of 155 minutes, according the to FAA.

As of 3:30 p.m., 556 flights were delayed into and out of DIA and 102 flights were cancelled into and out of DIA, according to FlightAware.

Looking ahead to Wednesday night in the Colorado Springs area, showers are likely to persist, mainly after 9 p.m. There’s a 90% chance of precipitation. Winds from the southeast are expected to decrease throughout the night, with a low bottoming out at 44 degrees.

Rain is likely to continue into Thursday and scattered throughout the weekend, with a 70% chance of precipitation in the forecast, and a high near 61 degrees.

Here is the full forecast from the NWS.