The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a tornado watch for several Colorado counties, including El Paso County Thursday night.

The watch is in effect for El Paso, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Lincoln and Prowers counties until 1 a.m. Friday.

The weather service said "a couple" of tornadoes are possible in the affected areas.

Scattered hail up to apple size is also possible with scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph.

If a tornado touches down, residents should take cover and move to a basement or interior room of the lowest floor in a sturdy building. Those in the area should avoid windows.