The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a tornado warning for northwestern Crowley County and southeastern Pueblo County until 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

A severe thunderstorm moving northeast and capable of producing a tornado was detected approximately 38 miles northeast of Pueblo, according to the Weather Service.

The alert said radar for the storm indicated rotation.

People are advised to take cover by moving to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoiding windows. Anyone who is outside or in a mobile home is advised to move to the closest substantial shelter and protect themself from flying debris.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The Weather Service has also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of El Paso, Pueblo and Crowley counties until 6:30 p.m.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued at the start of Wednesday for Colorado Springs and surrounding areas due to the chances of hail, high winds, heavy rainfall, and the presence of dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning.

A strong chance of showers and thunderstorms continues into Wednesday night and Thursday, mainly in the afternoon.