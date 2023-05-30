A tornado was spotted just outside of Lamar Tuesday afternoon after the National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a tornado warning for the area.

The weather service said law enforcement confirmed a tornado touched down 9 miles southeast of Queens Reservoir, about 10 miles northeast of Lamar. According to the weather service, the tornado was moving north at 20 mph.

The tornado warning, issued for northwestern Prowers County and southeastern Kiowa County, expired at 4:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Lamar and Sheridan Lake until 5:15 p.m.

Residents are asked to take cover and move to a basement or interior room of the lowest floor in a sturdy building. Those in the area should avoid windows. Anyone in a mobile home, outdoors or in a vehicle should move to a nearby substantial shelter for protection from flying debris, the weather service said.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in affect for Lamar and Sheridan Lake until 5:15 p.m. Quarter sized hail is possible with winds of up to 60 mph.

During a tornado warning, residents in the affected areas should expect damage to mobile homes, roods and vehicles.