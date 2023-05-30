A tornado was spotted just outside of Lamar Tuesday afternoon after the National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a tornado warning for the area.

The weather service said law enforcement confirmed a tornado touched down 9 miles southeast of Queens Reservoir, about 10 miles northeast of Lamar. According to the weather service, the tornado was moving north at 20 mph.

The tornado warning, issued for northwestern Prowers County and southeastern Kiowa County, expired at 4:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Lamar and Sheridan Lake until 5:15 p.m.

Residents are asked to take cover and move to a basement or interior room of the lowest floor in a sturdy building. Those in the area should avoid windows. Anyone in a mobile home, outdoors or in a vehicle should move to a nearby substantial shelter for protection from flying debris, the weather service said.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in affect for Lamar and Sheridan Lake until 5:15 p.m. Quarter sized hail is possible with winds of up to 60 mph.

During a tornado warning, residents in the affected areas should expect damage to mobile homes, roods and vehicles.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

A strong thunderstorm is expected to impact northeastern El Paso County through 6:15 p.m., according to the weather service. Winds of up to 40 mph with pea-sized hail are possible. The strong winds could knock down tree limbs as well as blow unsecured objects around.

Residents should consider seeking shelter and going indoors.

At 5:36 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department announced westbound Barnes Road is closed at Powers Boulevard due to street flooding. Drivers should use alternate routes and never drive through flood waters.

Pea-sized hail is possible until 6:45 p.m. in Black Forest with winds up to 40 mph.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 11 p.m. for Baca, Bent, Kiowa and Prowers counties. Damaging winds are expected and the affected areas could get large hail.