High-speed winds have ripped through Colorado on Thursday and Friday, with highest speeds concentrated along the Interstate 25 corridor from New Mexico to Wyoming.
According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the highest wind speed of 105 mph was clocked at the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in southwest Colorado Springs.
The wind has made for treacherous travel conditions and could cause power outages or damage to property. Click here for information on reporting downed trees and for travel conditions.
- Air Force Academy: 80-85 mph
- Aurora: 64 mph
- Berthoud: 68 mph
- Black Forest: 56 mph
- Boulder: 59 mph
- Castle Rock: 55 mph
- Colorado City: 95 mph
- Colorado Springs: 67 mph
- Colorado Springs Airport: 46 mph
- Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station: 105 mph
- Denver (Dry Gulch): 55 mph
- Fountain: 63 mph
- Loveland: 60 mph
- Littleton: 62 mph
- Manitou Springs: 79 mph
- Monument: 55 mph
- Pueblo Airport: 50 mph
- Trinidad: 70 mph
