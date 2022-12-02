High-speed winds have ripped through Colorado on Thursday and Friday, with highest speeds concentrated along the Interstate 25 corridor from New Mexico to Wyoming.

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the highest wind speed of 105 mph was clocked at the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in southwest Colorado Springs.

The wind has made for treacherous travel conditions and could cause power outages or damage to property. Click here for information on reporting downed trees and for travel conditions.

Air Force Academy: 80-85 mph

Aurora: 64 mph

Berthoud: 68 mph

Black Forest: 56 mph

Boulder: 59 mph

Castle Rock: 55 mph

Colorado City: 95 mph

Colorado Springs: 67 mph

Colorado Springs Airport: 46 mph

Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station: 105 mph

Denver (Dry Gulch): 55 mph

Fountain: 63 mph

Loveland: 60 mph

Littleton: 62 mph

Manitou Springs: 79 mph

Monument: 55 mph

Pueblo Airport: 50 mph

Trinidad: 70 mph

Click here for the latest closings and delays in the Pikes Peak region.