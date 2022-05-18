A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southeastern El Paso and northern Pueblo counties until 4:15 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm is heading southeast from Ellicott, 22 miles east of Colorado Springs. The NWS said the storm has 80 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

Earlier today, El Paso county and most of eastern Colorado was on a severe thunderstorm watch.

The forecast for Wednesday was a 50% of showers after 1 p.m. with rainfall between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch. Higher rainfall could be expected with thunderstorms.