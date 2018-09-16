It's been another scorcher in Colorado Springs. Temperatures on Sunday reached 92 degrees, breaking another daily heat record —the fourth record broken since Tuesday.
Tuesday's high of 90 broke the record high of 89 set in 1895. Wednesday's high of 91 broke the previous record of 90 set in 1956. On Friday, temps peaked at 90, topping the previous mark of 89 set in 1956 (and tied in 2010 and 2015).
According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, Sunday's high so far has broken the previous record of 91 degrees, first set in 1914 and then tied on September 16, 2000.
The unseasonably hot weather should stick around for several more days, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s predicted through Wednesday.