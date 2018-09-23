Summer ended two days ago, but Colorado Springs apparently didn’t get the message.
The high temperature Sunday topped out at 87 degrees around 3 p.m., breaking the previous record of 86 first set in 1924 and again in 2003, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
The late summer heat wave this month has seen several daily records for high temperatures fall. The week of Sept. 10, the temperature hit 90 and above several days breaking records that had stood for decades and, on Sept. 11, more than a century.
The high Monday is expected to be 79 degrees. Cooler temps in the 60s and 70s are expected for Tuesday and Wednesday.