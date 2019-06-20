Rain showers are in Colorado Springs' forecast through this weekend, but a late-June snowfall might come to the high country late Saturday and early Sunday, meteorologists say.
"It is possible they could have snow for the high country, especially over the weekend," said Sydney Jackson, a meteorologist for Gazette news partner KKTV. "Overall, just a lot of wet weather that we're dealing with, and we're cooling down all around Colorado. I mean, for the Springs, we're going to be back into the 60s for Saturday and Sunday, so you imagine, cooler for the high country."
Friday is the first official day of summer.
While late in the year, "it's not completely rare" to see snow in the mountains in June, Jackson said.
Located at 10,780 feet, Arapahoe Basin is expecting a mix of snow and rain on both Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures ranging from the 30s to 40s. Arapahoe Basin resort is currently scheduled to stay open until Sunday. Many are still hoping this season is again extended for additional ski days.
In Colorado Springs, temperatures are expected to reach 84 degrees Thursday, 79 degrees Friday and 71 degrees Saturday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Thursday has a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms from 2 to 10 p.m. The chances of rain are expected to increase Friday and Saturday.
So far this month, 1.54 inches of rain have fallen at Colorado Springs Airport, where the city's official measurements are made, weather service data show. On average, 2.5 inches of rain fall in June in Colorado Springs.