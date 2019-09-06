Interstate 70 will remain closed overnight at the U.S. 6 junction following a mudslide and hail storm, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
CDOT says one lane of westbound traffic is passing through by way of the off- and on-ramp at the interchange, but that traffic is moving slowly.
Backups on westbound I-70 stretch for eight miles, and drivers are are asked to avoid traveling west on I-70 west of Denver.
In a tweet, Colorado State Patrol said a mudslide at the top of Clear Creek Canyon closed the road.
Much of the hail was seen in the area of Floyd Hill.
No injuries, no cars swept away or caught in the mud / rockslide. CDOT is concentrating on getting I-70 cleared. Maybe 3:45'ish? Then they will hit US 6.S1 https://t.co/5srtuf0Zej— CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) September 6, 2019
The Gazette contributed to this report.