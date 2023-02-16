In the Pikes Peak area’s biggest snow event of 2023, measurable snowfall and blustery conditions have had city crews scrambling to address Colorado Springs roads, as a long list of closures kept most commuters home, with more delays on tap Thursday.

Colorado Springs Airport recorded 8.4 inches of new snow as of Wednesday evening, while downtown recorded 3.5 inches and Briargate recorded 4, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Security and Fountain each recorded 6 inches, Monument got 3 and Palmer Lake saw 7.8 inches.

The highest recorded snowfall Wednesday in southern Colorado was at Coal Bank Pass, with 27 inches, followed by Wolf Creek Pass, which got 25 inches. Wetmore, Beulah and Peyton are among areas that got over 1 foot.

The storm moved into the Pikes Peak region Tuesday night, with the heaviest snowfall and wind early Wednesday morning. Light snow continued into Wednesday night, and temperatures peaked at a below-freezing 24 degrees in Colorado Springs.

Weather Service meteorologist Michael Garberoglio said the storm was well-behaved, without big surprises from earlier predictions.

While snow totals weren’t record-breaking, the storm caused tangible impacts.

Several crashes occurred, including one car that slid and hit a Colorado Springs Utilities transformer and another that closed Interstate 70 in both directions for multiple hours.

The Colorado Springs Police Department was on accident-alert status as an enormous list of shuttered schools, government buildings and military operations kept many commuters at home.

Garberoglio attributes dangerous travel conditions to winds blowing snow around and causing poor visibility. With cold temperatures persisting today, snow and ice will take longer to melt and possibly create icy conditions.

Delays and closures were expected to keep some commuters off the roads Thursday. Colorado Springs District 11, Academy District 20, Cheyenne Mountain District 12, Harrison District 2, Fountain-Fort Carson District 8, Lewis-Palmer District 38, Manitou Springs School District 14 and Widefield District 3 are among districts impacted by a two-hour delay or closure Thursday.

Snow removal took longer than usual Wednesday because of staffing shortages, according to Kevin Mastin, the executive director of the Department of Public Works with El Paso County.

Thirty plows worked to remove snow and de-ice roadways within 42 truck areas, and 22 graders covered 23 areas.

Many drivers covered more than one area, which is why the cleaning process has taken longer than usual, Mastin said, adding that the county is short by 35 drivers.

A high avalanche warning was put into effect for the San Juan and La Garita mountains Wednesday afternoon. Very dangerous avalanche conditions are expected through Thursday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended, as human-triggered avalanches are likely.

Thursday is forecast to bring clear, sunny skies with a high near 28 degrees, but a wind-chill value could dip as low as minus-10 degrees during the day, according to the Weather Service.

Overnight, temps will dip into the single digits. A warm-up Friday is expected to bring a high of 47 before a sunny weekend with highs forecast in the low 50s.