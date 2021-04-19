The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts several inches of snow for Colorado Springs by Tuesday.
"Current forecast for Springs proper is anywhere from 2-5 inches through early Tuesday morning," said meteorologist Stephen Rodriguez.
Rain and light snow is likely before 7 p.m. on Monday, then the chance for snow accumulation begins, the weather service said. The low is expected to be around 17 degrees with east northeast winds up to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
Anywhere from 4-9 inches of snow are possible in Northern El Paso County near Monument and Palmer Lake, according to the weather service.
The snow could be heavy at times through the night, with road conditions expected to worsen.
The weather service advised drivers to slow down and use caution when navigating roads Monday night and early Tuesday morning.
In true Spring-in-Colorado fashion, some thunder is also possible throughout the night as well.
Tuesday is forecasted to be partly sunny, with a high near 37 and north wind around 5 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
"We could continue to see some flurries Tuesday night, but nothing measurable," Rodriguez said.