Rain and snow, in varied ratios, are on their way to the Colorado Springs area Tuesday and Wednesday.

The forecast calls for rain, gusty winds and some thunder to roll into the Pikes Peak area Tuesday afternoon, with snow falling above 8,500 feet.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has announced a winter storm warning for much of the Front Range, excluding the Colorado Springs area — which is instead under a winter weather advisory — and the areas around Cañon City and Pueblo, which are only expected to receive rain from this storm. The storm is expected to bring moderate to heavy mountain snow, particularly on Pikes Peak and the Rampart Range, along with the Wet Mountains farther south.

A strong system will move into the area on Tuesday with widespread areas of precipitation, both rain and snow, expected. Travel will likely be impacted across the mountains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ZFo2X9RHPB — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 25, 2023

Here are some of the expected snowfall totals Tuesday through Wednesday in the region, according to the Weather Service late Tuesday morning.

Alamosa - 3

Monarch Pass - 19

Buena Vista - 3

Westcliffe - 12

Monument - 14

Colorado Springs - 5

Falcon - 8

Fountain - 3

Air Force Academy - 13

Pikes Peak Summit - 44

La Veta Pass - 18

Walsenburg - 8

Leadville - 6

Fremont Pass - 11

Wolf Creek Pass - 4

Saquache - 22

Woodland Park - 19

Cripple Creek - 21