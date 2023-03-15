If you don’t like the weather in Colorado, the saying goes, just wait, and it will change.

Colorado Springs residents, and those in other areas across the state, have been treated to unseasonably warm weather over the past few days. But temperatures and conditions are set to do an about-face, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

After a Wednesday high of 68 degrees (accompanied by high fire danger), temperatures in Colorado Springs are expected to drop sharply Thursday, with a high of 30 degrees and an 80% chance of snow, the Weather Service predicts. The latest forecast calls for about 1 to 2 inches of snow.

“We’re not expecting a ton of snow (in Colorado Springs),” said NWS meteorologist Kyle Mozley. “As you go farther north, up on the Palmer Divide, you could get 1 to 3 inches. To the west, over Teller County and the Pikes Peak area, anywhere from 5 to 10 inches is possible.”

March is typically the snowiest month of the year in Colorado, but it hasn’t yielded much precipitation in Colorado Springs. According to NWS Pueblo, the average snowfall for March is 5.7 inches. As the month reaches its halfway point, the city has received only trace amounts — about 0.02 inches. Last year at this time, Colorado Springs had received 2.5 inches of snow.

Thursday’s weather system is unlikely to add much to the city’s March total, Mozley said.

“The past few storms we’ve had have focused mostly on the mountains,” he said. “If you look at the snowpack since, say, mid-December, the heaviest snow has been over the mountains and most of the plains have been fairly dry.”

That trend should continue over the next few days, Mozley said.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall south of the Pikes Peak region over the San Juan and Sangre de Cristo mountains with 1 to 3 feet of snow accumulation in the forecast for Thursday, according to the weather agency.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“Most of the snow will be confined to the mountains,” he said. “The Continental Divide will probably see near-continuous periods of snow for the next several days. But down here on the lower elevations … not so much.”

The snowstorm should help bolster the snowpack numbers along the Arkansas River basin, which have been below average so far.

“The upper Arkansas is at 83%, so it’s not terrible, but it could be better,” Mozley said. “This storm will definitely add to it.”

The cold weather is expected to stick around for at least the next few days, according to the weather agency. Friday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 38 degrees. Saturday will be similar, with partly sunny skies and a high of 37, before temperatures rise slightly — to a high of 41 degrees — on Sunday. By the middle of next week, temperatures should approach the monthly average, which is in the low 50s.

“We do have another storm coming in, late next week into the weekend, but it’s going to be mostly wind (in Colorado Springs),” Mozley said.

“It’s still a little early to know for sure, but I think it will be a lot like this storm: more snow for the mountains, not much for the plains.”