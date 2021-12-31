After 233 consecutive days without measurable snow in Colorado Springs, the streak may finally end Friday as the National Weather Service in Pueblo forecasts 1 to 3 inches coming to the city for New Year's Eve.
Friday's forecast calls for high temperatures near 48 degrees and winds blowing 15 to 20 miles per hour. Snow is expected to fall starting Friday night with an 80% percent chance of precipitation, the weather service forecasts. The low for New Year's Eve will be around 10 degrees with winds blowing 15 miles per hour.
The snow is expected to continue into New Year's Day Saturday with the majority of the new precipitation falling before 11 a.m. Less than one inch of new snow is expected Saturday.
Woodland Park is forecast to receive between 2 to 4 inches of snow Friday night and one inch Saturday.
Near Monument Hill, 3 to 5 inches are expected with another 1 to 2 inches in the morning.
The winter storm is supposed to hit many other areas throughout the state and is much needed to combat the Marshall fire in Boulder County which has already burned an estimated 6,000 acres and destroyed at least 500 homes, according to Boulder County officials.
Boulder is forecast to receive 1 to 2 inches Friday, another 3 to 5 inches Friday night and less than an inch Saturday. Officials are hoping the moisture will aid with firefighting efforts across the county.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is requiring chains for vehicles traveling on certain roadways. Click or tap here for the latest road conditions and closures.
US 24 has a "passenger vehicle traction law" and commercial vehicle chain law in effect between Cross Creek Road and Walter Street.
A passenger vehicle traction law is also in effect for motorists traveling on Interstate 70 between exits 240-260. Passenger vehicle traction laws require passenger vehicles to have mud or snow tires or chains on their tires. Alternatively, vehicles that utilize all-wheel or 4-wheel-drive are permitted. A commercial vehicle chain law is in effect for Interstate 70 between exits 203-216.
CO-65 between Crag Crest Trail and C.60 Road is still closed for avalanche mitigation. Also, CO-133 between Marble Road and McClure Campground is closed for avalanche mitigation until Jan. 1.
Friday afternoon: High temperature of 48 degrees. Wind moving 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday night: Low temperature around 10 degrees. Winds moving 15 mph. 80% chance of snow, 1 to 2 inches expected.
Saturday: High temperature near 17 degrees. Wind blowing 10 to 15 mph. Less than one inch of snow before 11 a.m. Chance of snow beginning at 70% tapering off to 20% as the day goes on.
Sunday: Sunny. High temperature near 43 degrees. Wind blowing 10 to 15 mph.
Monday: Sunny. High temperature near 51 degrees. Wind blowing 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High temperature near 52 degrees. Wind blowing 15 mph.
