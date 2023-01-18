Total snowfall didn’t reach expected levels for much of the Pikes Peak region on Tuesday and Wednesday, but freezing temperatures and high winds made for slick roads and poor visibility.

Early weather models predicted that Colorado Springs would get up to 6 inches of snow, but the snow system encountered a blast of dry air that drastically reduced the snow totals, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

“The dry air took away a lot of the moisture in the system, and that resulted in less snow than was originally predicted,” said NWS meteorologist Cameron Simcoe.

Greater Colorado Springs saw 1-3 inches of snowfall, according to the weather agency.

Area school districts and military installations exercised caution on Wednesday, ordering delayed openings or outright closures. Lewis-Palmer District 38, District 49 and Peyton 23JT also have announced two-hour delays for Thursday.

Colorado Springs city operations manager Corey Rivera said snow and ice crews would be downsizing from citywide operations to focus on the north and northeast portion of the city, where snow totals were higher.

Teller County saw heavier accumulation than El Paso County, weather service data show. Woodland Park and Florissant reported 4 inches, and Cripple Creek received 6 inches.

“Generally, the farther north you went, the higher the snow totals were,” Simcoe said.

Thursday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 36 degrees, according to the weather service. Wind speeds of 5-10 mph could bring wind chill values between 5 and minus-5 degrees.