Snow is forecast in Colorado Springs and several parts of the state Wednesday and Thursday.
The Colorado Springs and Denver areas can expect between 3 and 4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
More than 100 flights out of Denver International Airports were canceled as of Wednesday afternoon, according to FlightAware. No flights out of Colorado Springs were canceled by Wednesday afternoon, although 14 delays were reported by FlightAware.
Other snow totals forecast by the weather service include:
- Castle Rock: 4-6 inches
- Walsenberg: 6-8 inches
- Boulder: 4-6 inches
- Fort Collins: 3-4 inches
- Aspen: 6-8 inches
- Gunnison: 3-4 inches
- Vail: 8-12 inches
- Wolf Creek Pass: 12-18 inches
Snow is increasing across the Denver metro and I-70 corridors this afternoon with roads starting to become icy/slushy. Take it slow if you're traveling over the next several hours! #cowx pic.twitter.com/onmA3kuQ8J— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 9, 2022
- Trinidad: 4-6 inches
- Cañon City: 4 inches
- Pueblo: 4 inches
- Limon: 2-3 inches
- Burlington: 4-6 inches
- Fort Morgan: 2-3 inches
- Steamboat Springs: 6-8 inches
- Glenwood Springs: 4-6 inches
- Estes Park: 4-6 inches
Here is an overview of the upcoming winter weather. 2 rounds of banded snow are expected today and tomorrow with a lull in between. Very cold temperatures are expected at night, but there is warmth expected ahead! #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/D3W7pOeyp0— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 9, 2022