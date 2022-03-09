wintry Halloween

The Kissing Camels rocks on a snowy Halloween morning 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

Snow is forecast in Colorado Springs and several parts of the state Wednesday and Thursday.

The Colorado Springs and Denver areas can expect between 3 and 4 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

More than 100 flights out of Denver International Airports were canceled as of Wednesday afternoon, according to FlightAware. No flights out of Colorado Springs were canceled by Wednesday afternoon, although 14 delays were reported by FlightAware.

Other snow totals forecast by the weather service include:

- Castle Rock: 4-6 inches

- Walsenberg: 6-8 inches

- Boulder: 4-6 inches

- Fort Collins: 3-4 inches

- Aspen: 6-8 inches

- Gunnison: 3-4 inches

- Vail: 8-12 inches

- Wolf Creek Pass: 12-18 inches

- Trinidad: 4-6 inches

- Cañon City: 4 inches

- Pueblo: 4 inches

- Limon: 2-3 inches

- Burlington: 4-6 inches

- Fort Morgan: 2-3 inches

- Steamboat Springs: 6-8 inches

- Glenwood Springs: 4-6 inches

- Estes Park: 4-6 inches

