A whirlwind storm scattered snow across the Front Range and turned roads into ice sheets Monday night and into early Tuesday.
Colorado Springs tracked 5.3 inches of snow so far this April, ahead of the normal 4.9 inches. The city is also well ahead of its seasonal snowfall average of 38.6 inches with 52.5 inches measured since July, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Here's a look at the snow totals around the region for the past 24 hours:
Colorado Springs, Peterson Air Force Base: 3 inches
Palmer Lake: 5.5 inches
Monument: 3 inches
Woodland Park: 3.5 inches
Pueblo: 3 inches
Fountain: 1.8 inches
Castle Rock: 4.1 inches
Denver: 4.8 inches
Boulder: 7.5 inches
RELATED:
Delayed school starts due to snow and icy roads; cold temps remain