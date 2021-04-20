A whirlwind storm scattered snow across the Front Range and turned roads into ice sheets Monday night and into early Tuesday.

Colorado Springs tracked 5.3 inches of snow so far this April, ahead of the normal 4.9 inches. The city is also well ahead of its seasonal snowfall average of 38.6 inches with 52.5 inches measured since July, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Here's a look at the snow totals around the region for the past 24 hours:

Colorado Springs, Peterson Air Force Base: 3 inches

Palmer Lake: 5.5 inches

Monument: 3 inches

Woodland Park: 3.5 inches

Pueblo: 3 inches

Fountain: 1.8 inches

Castle Rock: 4.1 inches

Denver: 4.8 inches

Boulder: 7.5 inches

