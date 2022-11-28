Residents in northern El Paso County can expect to see snow Tuesday morning through the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. for northern El Paso County.

The weather service predicts a snow accumulation of up to two inches with gusting winds as high as 40 mph.

Travelers are warned blowing snow can reduce visibility over Monument Hill and flash freeze conditions are possible on Interstate 25 in the morning.

Drivers are advised to slow down and use caution while traveling.

