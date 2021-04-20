Several schools along with some military in the Colorado Springs area are on delayed starts Tuesday due to snow and unseasonably cold temperatures in the Pikes Peak region. Click or tap here for the updated list of delays.
Locations around Colorado Springs were forecast to get "anywhere from 2-5 inches through early Tuesday morning," said meteorologist Stephen Rodriguez of the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The expected overnight low temperature Tuesday morning was expected to be around 17 degrees.
Anywhere from 4-9 inches of snow were possible in northern El Paso County near Monument and Palmer Lake, according to the weather service.
Tuesday is forecast to be partly sunny with a high near 37.
"We could continue to see some flurries Tuesday night, but nothing measurable," Rodriguez said.