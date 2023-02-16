A shortage in El Paso County road crew staff has caused delays in road maintenance following a recent snowstorm that blanketed parts of the county with more than a foot of snow.

The Department of Public Works, which oversees the county’s road crews, has been dealing with a shortage of qualified drivers since 2019, according to Kevin Mastin, DPW’s executive director. Currently, the county is looking to fill 35 driver vacancies, Mastin said in an email.

“Similar to many businesses and organizations across the country, we are working through a national employee shortage,” Mastin said.

El Paso County is divided into 65 total snow removal areas — 42 truck areas and 23 regions that require road graders, Mastin explained. Earlier this week, as the snowplow team began preparing for the winter storm, Mastin and his staff had to cover 42 zones with 30 trucks, which increased the burden on the drivers and resulted in some service delays.

“Due to the personnel shortage, some drivers are covering more than one area,” Mastin said.

Parts of El Paso County were hit hard by the recent snowstorm. About 13 inches of snowfall fell near Peyton, and other areas saw more than 7 inches of accumulation, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The next few days are expected to be mostly sunny, but March — typically the snowiest month of the year in the Pikes Peak region — is less than two weeks away.

DPW is actively looking to fill the vacant positions, but even if it fills them all, the drivers won’t be able to help the snowplow team handle the next storm, Mastin said.

It typically takes at least six months to train a driver to independently operate a snowplow, so an employee hired in February wouldn’t be qualified to cover a truck area until August at the earliest, according to county officials.

A Commercial Driver’s License is required to operate a snowplow or grader, Mastin said. Obtaining a CDL typically costs about $2,000, but the DPW offers in-house training, effectively footing the bill for the license.

This benefit has occasionally backfired. Some drivers have completed the in-house training and, with a new CDL in hand, left the department to find a better-paying job. But an impending pay raise should help mitigate that risk, Mastin said.

“We anticipate our job retention to improve after (our) County Commissioners recently approved increases in pay and benefits,” Mastin said.