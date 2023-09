The National Weather Service in Pueblo issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several counties in southeast Colorado to the Oklahoma and Kansas borders through Sunday night.

A "couple" of tornadoes are possible in Baca, Bent, Cheyenne Kiowa, Las Animas, Otero and Prowers counties until 11 p.m.

The areas could see 2-inch hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph, according to the weather service.