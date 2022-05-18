A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for El Paso and Pueblo counties until 8 p.m. tonight. The watch is also in place for most of eastern Colorado.

Earlier this afternoon, a severe thunderstorm warning was in place for southeastern El Paso and northern Pueblo counties until 4:15 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, a storm in Ellicott had 80 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

The forecast for Wednesday called for a 50% of showers after 1 p.m. with rainfall between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch. Higher rainfall could be expected with thunderstorms.

A lighting strike from today's storms has also sparked a fire at the Great Sand Dunes National Park.